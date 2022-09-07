UK fixed income returns to positive flows for the first time this year

While fixed income funds took in capital, all other asset classes saw outflows, with equity funds and mixed asset funds bleeding £1.6bn and £117m respectively.

According to separate data from BlackRock, fixed income also dominated ETF flows over the month, as $32.5bn flowed into fixed income vehicles.

July flows into fixed income, money market and other funds went most of the way to offsetting the outflow from equity and mixed assets, with UK retail outflows slowing on the previous month, though investors still withdrew a net £129m from investment funds, down from £4.5bn in outflows in June.

UK equity funds saw the highest level of outflows compared to any other region, with outflows climbing to £876m. Europe was close behind with outflows totalling £518m, while North America came at third with £301m in net outflows.

£6.4bn withdrawn from UK funds since June 2021

Chris Cummings, chief executive of the IA, said that although the July figure was an improvement on the previous month, the recent surge in UK government bond yields indicated overall outlook remained uncertain.

"Equity funds continue to face challenges in the current market environment as the major central banks prepare for a further round of rate rises to combat inflation," he said.

"Amid this considerable market uncertainty, investors continue to weigh the push and pull factors of putting money aside to meet their longer-term financial goals and the impact of the escalating cost-of-living crisis on their ability to invest."

Fixed income dominates ETF flows in July

Tracker funds returned to inflows in July, with investors pouring £924m into passive vehicles, up from the previous month's £41m outflows. Fixed income accounted for the majority of tracker flows, adding £466m to the total figure.

Responsible investment funds saw another month of inflows, with net sales climbing to £198m, up from £71m the month prior, although Morningstar data revealed net inflows into sustainable strategies had cooled over July.

On a sector basis, IA Short Term Money Market had the highest net retail sales (£513m), while IA Corporate Bond was the second bestseller with £495m.