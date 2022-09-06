HSBC AM appoints new real assets and private credit heads

Victoria Sharpe and Scott McClurg

Elliot Gulliver-Needham
clock • 2 min read
Vickie Sharp, new head of real assets for HSBC AM
Image:

Vickie Sharp, new head of real assets for HSBC AM

HSBC Asset Management has appointed Victoria Sharpe as its new head of real assets and Scott McClurg as head of private credit for its alternatives division, HSBC Alternatives.

Sharpe will take over from Joanna Munro, who is currently acting head of real assets, in addition to her role as CEO of HSBC Alternatives. She will be responsible for both the Direct Real Estate teams and Listed Infrastructure Equity teams.

Sharpe joined HSBC AM as head of and CIO of real estate, Asia-Pacific last year, and will continue in this role going forward. She will begin her new role this month and will be based in Singapore, reporting to Munro.

Prior to HSBC, Sharpe worked at DWS building the firm's Asia Pacific real estate business. Before that, she worked for 16 years at PGIM as head of real estate, Asia Pacific. She also held senior investment roles at LaSalle Investment Management and Northern Trust.

Meanwhile, McClurg is set to begin on 1 October in a newly created position, where he will be responsible for the firm's private credit business, which includes the Direct Lending and Infrastructure Debt propositions.

McClurg joined HSBC AM in 2010, holding various senior positions in commercial banking. He currently works as head of leverage finance UK, middle market financial sponsors. Prior to that, he was head of energy and sustainability.

Last year, HSBC AM said that it was coalescing its alternatives teams into a single business unit called HSBC Alternatives. With the hire of Sharpe and McClure, the firm said that the recruitment of its senior management team is now complete.

Munro said: "Vickie is well placed to lead the growth and development of our real assets business as we seek to scale our current offerings and provide additional solutions, with a focus on sustainable investments.

"Scott brings extensive experience with mid-market companies and sustainability which will allow us to further develop our private credit capability to deliver sustainable investment solutions and products to our clients." 

Elliot Gulliver-Needham
BlackRock pushes back against tech 'overboarding' by voting against directors

Fidelity unveils metaverse ETF as part of thematic range

