BlackRock pushes back against tech 'overboarding' by voting against directors

Opposing ‘overstretched’ board members

Elliot Gulliver-Needham
clock • 1 min read
BlackRock has voted against the reappointments of various board members in recent months
BlackRock is pushing back against directors sitting on too many boards within the technology industry by increasingly voting against their reappointments.

BlackRock has voted against the reappointments of various board members in recent months according to regulatory filings, such as Egon Durban, board director at Twitter who sat on six other company boards. Durban lost his reappointment vote in May, but the company said he could stay on if he left two other board positions.

The push back against "overboarding" is part of a greater effort by the asset manager to improve corporate governance as part of its ESG philosophy. BlackRock previously said that it wants people to serve on no more than four company boards.

The votes against board members are unusual for BlackRock, which has supported 90% of director elections globally in the last year.

Nevertheless, BlackRock has continued to vote against those it sees as too stretched. For the last three years, the asset manager has voted against Ann Mather, an Alphabet board member, as it sees her as sitting on an "excessive" number of boards.

This year, Alphabet put in new rules preventing board members from sitting on more than five boards, due to pressure from BlackRock. Mather since left her positions on the boards of both Airbnb and Arista Networks, but BlackRock still voted against her reappointment.

Meanwhile, BlackRock voted against Judith McGrath to sit on Amazon's board for the first time in three years, arguing that she "has not demonstrated [an] ability to effectively represent shareholders' best interests".

The asset manager also voted against Sanford Robertson, who is chair of the Salesforce's governance committee. It was the first time BlackRock voted against Robertson in the past three years, claiming Robertson was "responsible for [a] lack of independence" on Salesforce's board.

Elliot Gulliver-Needham
