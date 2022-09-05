UK-focused funds took the biggest hit with £759m worth of redemptions.

According to Calastone's latest Fund Flow index, equity funds suffered over £2.3bn in withdrawals during the height of the bear-market rally that began in mid-July and ran out of steam in the middle of August.

As global stock markets rose sharply over the period, UK investors decided to sell their equity fund holdings into the rally, withdrawing £251m in the second half of July all the way up to £2.1bn between August 1st and August 17th.

"Markets are absorbing the likelihood that inflation will be extremely pernicious and persistent, meaning that interest rates will stay higher for longer than initially expected," said Edward Glyn, head of global markets at Calastone.

"Attempting to time the market is often a bad idea, but this time UK investors may have played a blinder, jumping ship just as the bear rally peaked."

Between 18-31 August, investors added a small £153m to their holdings. Year-to-date, equity funds have shed £4.3bn.

Last month's net outflows were driven by a significant increase in selling activity rather than a drop-off in buy orders, indicating a decisive choice to exit holdings, Calastone said.

While every geographical category of equity fund saw outflows in August, UK-focused funds took the biggest hit, with £759m worth of redemptions. Last month's outflows now make it the 15th consecutive month in which UK investors have pulled cash from domestically-focused funds.

Sector funds focused on renewable energy and infrastructure enjoyed inflows. The £146m inflows into sector funds last month were dominated by infrastructure and renewable energy strategies, accounting for more than half the net inflow to sector funds overall.

Investors also added money into funds with an ESG mandate, though at just £95m, the new capital was the lowest since September 2019, when ESG funds were just beginning to take off.

"These funds are a tiny part of the UK's funds market but they are providing a valuable counterweight for some investors in these volatile times," said Glyn.

Despite the challenging conditions in the fixed income markets, bond funds had inflows of £820m. However, there was a preference for funds that focus on short-dated bonds given their lower volatility.

Following a brief two-month pause from selling activity that had, up until May, continued unabated for several years, property funds saw outflows resume in August.