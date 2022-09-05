Liz Truss named UK Prime Minister: The green economy reacts

Liz Truss has been named as UK's new prime minister today, having comfortably defeated her rival Rishi Sunak in this summer's Conservative Party leadership election.

More than 172,000 votes were cast by Conservative party members in the election, of which Truss won more than 81,000 compared to around 60,000 for Sunak.

It means Truss, the former foreign secretary, will travel to meet the Queen tomorrow to be sworn in as prime minister and take over from Boris Johnson.

Liz Truss succeeds Boris Johnson as the UK's next PM

Truss will immediately face a multitude of challenges, not least the worsening cost of living crisis, soaring inflation, and economic headwinds that threaten to tip the UK into recession. On top of that, she will also take control of the UK's net zero and biodiversity agendas as Europe struggles with an energy crisis largely spurred by the Russia's invasion of Ukraine and countries around the world gear up for the crucial COP27 and COP15 UN summits this autumn.

During her campaign, Truss offered limited detail on her plans for tackling many of these challenges beyond promises of widespread tax cuts and the rolling back of red tape, but she has reiterated her support for the UK's 2050 net zero target, ramping up offshore wind and rooftop solar capacity, and insulating homes. But such promises to boost the green economy have been counterbalanced by her frequent criticism of large-scale rural solar farms, her support for fracking, and promises to scrap regulation and ditch green levies on energy bills.

Upon being announced as Britain's new PM this morning, Truss congratulated her "friend" Johnson for delivering Brexit and the Covid-19 vaccine rollout during his Downing Street tenure, and said her priorities would focus on tackling soaring energy bills and "the long-term issues we have on energy supply", as well as challenges facing the NHS. She is expected to name her Cabinet team in the coming days.

"During this leadership campaign, I campaigned as a Conservative, and I will lead as a Conservative," Truss said in a short speech.

But what could a Truss as PM mean for the UK's urgent net zero and nature agenda? Here, BusinessGreen rounds up the reaction from leading green business figures, campaign groups, politicians, think tanks, and experts to today's announcement that the UK is set for its fourt Prime Minister in the last six years.

Tony Danker, CBI's director-general, said:

"Congratulations to the new Prime Minister. This is an extraordinarily difficult time to be leading the country, and she has businesses' full support in meeting shared challenges together, head on.

"Most immediately, support for struggling households and firms in jeopardy is top of the in-tray. This may not be the pandemic, but the exceptional circumstances we now face mean government must play a central role in supporting our economy.

"And if we're serious about getting the UK growing again, ensuring any slowdown is short and shallow, we need a serious plan for growth. It needs to be bold, unconventional and rooted in the very real opportunities that still exist for the UK to thrive."

Nick Molho, executive director of the Aldersgate Group, said:

"The new Prime Minister's first priority upon entering office will be to tackle the energy security and cost of living crises. In addition to an emergency package to offer immediate support to consumers, the best way to do this is to rapidly lower the UK's dependence on volatile fossil fuels. This requires accelerating the roll out of low cost renewable technologies such as offshore wind, investing in the UK's power grid infrastructure and overseeing a much-needed mass insulation programme to upgrade UK's leaky housing stock. This needs to happen hand in hand with electricity market reform to decouple gas and electricity prices and ensure that the falling costs of renewable generation are reflected in lower bills.

"Throughout her campaign, Mrs Truss stressed the importance of tackling economic stagnation and reinvigorating the UK economy. The business community represented by the Aldersgate Group is clear that the ambitious climate and environmental policies needed to achieve net zero emissions are also essential to drive economic prosperity, create jobs in locations across the country and secure export opportunities for innovative UK industries. Improving the energy efficiency fabric of every building in the country in need of retrofit would create 30,000 new jobs a year between 2025 and 2030 and continuing to invest in offshore wind could see the sector grow from 26,000 jobs today in areas like the Humber and the Solent to 70,000 jobs by 2026. Globally, the UK's green hydrogen exports from offshore wind could reach £48bn annually with potential for £200bn of gross value added (GVA) and the creation of up to 120,000 jobs from the production of green hydrogen and export of electrolysers to overseas markets.

"At a time where the UK is having to adjust to increasingly frequent extreme weather events as evidenced by the drought over the summer, it is essential that the new PM continues to progress efforts to restore nature and make our environment more resilient to climate impacts. This will require the rapid finalisation of ambitious targets under the Environment Act and putting in place a new ambitious Environment Improvement Plan by the start of 2023."





Sam Hall, director of the Conservative Environment Network (CEN), said:

"On behalf of the Conservative Environment Network, I'd like to congratulate Liz Truss on her election as leader of the Conservative Party. We're delighted that she pledged during the campaign to continue the party's environmental leadership and double down on net zero.

"When Liz Truss enters No.10 tomorrow, she faces a daunting list of crises, most significantly spiralling energy bills. Environmental action can help her tackle this challenge. Insulating homes and building cheap renewables can cut energy bills, stop climate change, and help beat Putin.

"Liz Truss's strong free market and tax-cutting instincts can help drive environmental progress. We need to unleash private enterprise to innovate clean products and services, which can help us reach net zero and halt nature decline, while removing barriers to expanding the supply of clean energy."

Caroline Lucas, Green Party MP, said:

Just when we see the back of a law-breaking, Parliament-proroguing, office-abusing PM in Boris Johnson - he's replaced by a climate-wrecking, handout-refusing, redistribution-opposing, Brexit ideologue PM in @trussliz



Buckle up, it's going to be a rough ride #ToryLeadershipRace — Caroline Lucas (@CarolineLucas) September 5, 2022

Tanya Steele, CEO of WWF, said:

"As Liz Truss steps into office after a summer of fires in the Amazon, catastrophic floods in Pakistan and dangerously soaring temperatures in the UK, the climate and nature crisis must not be reshuffled off to the sidelines.

"The government she now leads was elected with a promise to reach net zero and a claim of the greenest manifesto ever. But it is not on track to deliver, and we are running out of time.

"Urgent action now will improve energy security, help tackle the cost of living crisis, and create green jobs and investment across the country. We need firm commitment from Liz Truss that she will help bring our world back to life so that people, nature and the economy can thrive."

Dan McGrail, CEO of RenewableUK, said:

"We're looking forward to working with the new Prime Minister and her team to take forward new measures to reduce energy bills, both in the short term and the long term.

"Firstly, it's vital that she should re-commit to the ambitious targets set out in the government's Energy Security Strategy, which will move us further and faster towards energy independence. That means more than quadrupling our offshore wind capacity to 50GW by 2030 - including 5GW of innovative floating wind. We need to remove the barriers in the planning system which are unnecessarily delaying offshore wind development, and upgrade our grid so that we can connect new offshore projects more quickly.

"Now is the time to end the block on onshore wind development in England and set a new target for the sector. We know onshore wind projects can be up and running within a year of approval, providing the country with much needed low-cost clean energy, so we're urging Liz Truss to pull out all the stops to encourage new projects to go ahead in areas where they have local support.

"Industry wants to work with government on our plans to break the link between the exorbitant cost of gas and the price of electricity. This It will enable billpayers to benefit more from the vast amounts of low-cost electricity being generated by wind and other renewables, by no longer allowing gas to call the tune in the energy market.

"Green hydrogen generated by electricity from wind is set to be a key technology in our future energy mix, as it can be stored to give us flexibility to use it whenever we like.

"The Energy Security Strategy sets a target of 10GW of hydrogen capacity by 2030 - at least half of which will be green hydrogen. We're calling on the Prime Minister to recognise the importance of this new technology which offers us the chance to build up a whole new green hydrogen industry, as we're a world leader in this cutting-edge technology."

Mike Thornton, chief executive of the Energy Saving Trust, said:

"Liz Truss takes the helm as Prime Minister during the worst energy crisis in a generation. She must urgently prioritise addressing energy security and affordability, whilst continuing to reduce carbon emissions to maintain a liveable environment for the future. With October's energy price rises set to overtake existing support, we must see emergency measures that provide adequate assistance for those who cannot afford to pay their bills.

"We are also calling for an Energy Demand Strategy to enable households reduce their energy use through retrofit schemes. This could permanently reduce the energy bills of the UK's most inefficient homes by an average of £1,000 a year and should also be supported by a national, impartial and tailored advice service which breaks down barriers to action.

"Additionally, we need investment in the generation and storage of renewable energy, particularly wind and solar, to decouple the UK from volatile global fossil fuel markets. This will be essential to facilitate the energy transition in the most cost-effective way and will reduce the risk of surging prices in the future. Opposing it in favour of new domestic fossil fuel extraction is a concerning backwards step and we urge a change of position.

"The energy crisis is not going away - we need long term solutions to a long term problem. The Prime Minister must take immediate action otherwise the cost of the challenge will increase: people, the country and the planet cannot afford to wait."

Dr Nina Skorupska, chief executive of the Association for Renewable Energy and Clean Technology (REA), said:

"We welcome the new Prime Minister to her role and look forward to working with her closely to deliver the solutions to the energy crisis.

"We have been clear for some time - there needs to be substantive upfront support for households and businesses for the bills they will be required to pay, to help them get through an incredibly challenging winter.

"However, the root cause of the problem - the reliance on price volatile fossil fuels, particularly gas - needs to be tackled in parallel. That means accelerating the deployment of renewable energy; making homes and buildings more energy efficient; and providing real proactivity and focus to deliver well designed market reforms to protect consumers from the prices being seen in international fossil fuel markets.

"As we have warned throughout the leadership contest, knee jerk and ill-thought out cuts to renewable energy investment schemes will simply store up problems for the future, and save relatively little in the short-term. To deliver an energy future that is independent, secure and stable, we need to accelerate renewable energy deployment. That is how we solve this crisis."

Simon Francis, co-ordinator of the End Fuel Poverty Coalition, said:

"If the new Prime Minister is serious about dealing with energy bills and the long term issues of energy supply, the government must back plans for lower energy bills now and in the future. That means more emergency money for people this winter, funding to help everyone cut their bills with better insulation, and a rapid move away from expensive gas and onto cheaper, renewable energy.

"We urge MPs to back these calls for genuine solutions to help people this winter and in future, and to ignore the special pleading of the oil and gas industry. The seriousness of this crisis demands that they back measures that will tangibly make a difference to people's lives."

Pat Venditti, Greenpeace UK's interim executive director, said:

"Liz Truss's number-one priority must be to stop our broken, gas-dependent energy market pushing millions of UK people into a winter of cold and hunger. She should start by properly taxing the astronomic profits of fossil fuel companies and use that money to help freeze energy bills, increase support for the poorest households, and kick off a nationwide insulation programme to fix our energy-wasting homes as fast as possible.

"Our fossil fuel dependence is what's propelling the twin hurricanes of the climate and energy bills crises. Liz Truss should go for the win-win policies that can tackle both at once while creating skilled jobs and breaking our dependence on gas imports. This means getting rid of the absurd barriers blocking cheap onshore wind and solar, turbocharging investment in offshore wind and rolling out a massive home insulation programme. These tried-and-tested solutions are faster, cheaper and generally more popular than nuclear, fracking and new fossil fuels from the North Sea.

"Instead of rolling back on fundamental nature protections, as Truss has hinted at, people want to know their government's got the basics covered when it comes to safeguarding our natural world. Rules that stop sewage polluting our rivers and beaches, keep plastic out of our seas and destructive fishing out of our marine protected areas aren't red tape, and the UK public can see the difference.

"This Conservative government was elected on a manifesto that committed it to reaching net zero, ‘leading a new green industrial revolution' and rolling out the ‘most ambitious environmental programme of any country on earth'. There's no mandate and no public support to roll back on these commitments. Bolder climate action and stronger nature protection is the only way forward for a cleaner, fairer and more affordable society for everyone."

Gillian Charlesworth, CEO at the Building Research Establishment (BRE), said:

"The new UK government must ramp up its action on climate change - and central to this should be driving a green transition in the built environment. We were pleased to see the newly appointed Prime Minister, Liz Truss, pledging to help people insulate their homes as the UK heads towards net zero. However, we will need to go much further if we are to fully decarbonise the UK's building stock, which currently makes up a quarter of the UK's greenhouse gas emissions.

"What's more, improving the energy efficiency of our homes and buildings is one of the only viable ways to lower energy bills, which are now at record highs and set to rise even further in October. With macroeconomic pressures worsening, rolling out measures to improve the energy efficiency of our housing stock will be paramount in relieving households of the financial pressures they are currently facing.

"This is why we are urging our new Prime Minister to publish a credible and effective plan to decarbonise our existing homes and buildings. At its core, this would set out a fully funded national retrofit strategy defining energy efficiency measures, such as insulation, for all UK households. This would help to address fuel poverty for thousands of households head-on, significantly lower energy bills, and ensure our buildings are fit for the future.

"It is crucial that any plans to scrap green levies do not impact energy efficiency schemes, which are critical in delivering improvements to our housing stock.

"These are priorities we cannot afford to ignore as the UK seeks to establish itself as a world leader in climate policy."

Dave Timms, head of political affairs at Friends of the Earth, said:

"As our new prime minister, Liz Truss will have to get in step with the majority of people who are dreading a devastating winter of soaring fuel and food bills, amid a spiralling cost of living crisis. This means putting people and the planet first by strengthening the windfall tax on the excess profits of oil and gas giants to fund a package of emergency support and energy efficiency measures.

"It's saying no to lifting the ban on fracking, no to new coal and no to exploiting more North Sea oil and gas. These out of touch, short-sighted proposals will do little to tackle the energy crisis and will only lock us into expensive and polluting fossil fuels for decades to come.

"Truss has the solutions to address both the energy and climate crises at her fingertips. Her first actions must be immediate targeted support and investing in a nationwide, street-by-street home insulation programme, which could save millions of people £1,000 or more on their energy bills. Energy efficiency measures and cheap renewables are the best fixes for boosting energy security and bringing down fuel bills - they're quick to develop and are universally popular with the public."

Patrick Watt, chief executive of Christian Aid, said:

"The burning question is whether Liz Truss will now seize the opportunity to reset the government's approach and rise to the unprecedented domestic and global challenges we face. She must.

"The new Prime Minister must tackle the climate crisis, a major factor in Pakistan's floods, by supporting a just transition to net zero and urgently help the millions of people on the brink of famine in East Africa with a swift reversal of cuts to international aid."

Ross Matthewman, head of policy and campaigns at the Chartered Institute of Environmental Health, said:

"We would like to congratulate Liz Truss on her successful campaign to become the new leader of the Conservative Party and the new Prime Minister of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland.

"She takes over the running of the country at a vital time, with concerns about inflation, soaring energy bills and the ongoing war in Ukraine threatening our energy security. We at CIEH urge Prime Minister Truss to prioritise strengthening environmental health measures as a means of both meeting these urgent challenges, as well as ensuring the UK remains a world leader in meeting our climate change objectives.

"Whether through immediate policies such as freezing energy bills, reversing the quarterly price cap, and targeted energy efficiency measures to better insulate the poorest households, or through long-term measures such as enhancing air quality targets, tighter regulation of water companies dumping raw sewage in our waterways, or ensuring new trade deals either meet or enhance or food standards. Prioritising environmental health policies should be at the forefront of this new administration and we at CIEH look forward to proactively engaging the new government on these urgent and important issues."