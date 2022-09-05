Brooks Macdonald poaches Liontrust multi-asset head

Sarah Ackland joins

clock • 1 min read
Sarah Ackland of Brooks Macdonald
Brooks Macdonald has hired Liontrust head of multi-asset Sarah Ackland as its global head of distribution.

Ackland will report to CEO Andrew Shepherd at the £15.7bn firm, heading up its distribution and marketing efforts to drive its presence and business flows.

Ackland joins the firm from Liontrust, where she was head of its multi-asset business, prior to which she was head of UK funds at Architas before its acquisition by Liontrust in 2020.

Last month Brooks reported its fifth consecutive quarter of positive flows, though a volatile market environment brought down its funds under management by £1bn, with the firm's closing FUM falling  5.9% to £15.7bn.

Shepherd said: "Sarah's experience, expertise and passion make her a great fit for Brooks Macdonald, where she will further develop our strong distribution and marketing capabilities.

"I am excited to welcome Sarah to the Group and, in this new role, she will be vital to helping us deliver our growth strategy. I believe she will make a huge contribution to Brooks Macdonald."

Ackland added: "I am delighted to have this opportunity to help accelerate the next phase of growth for Brooks Macdonald. The company has an outstanding track record of delivering for clients and intermediaries and a powerful brand in the IFA sector. I am very much looking forward to working with the sales and marketing teams to continue to drive forward the firm's proposition."

 

 

