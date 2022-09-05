Winterflood appoints new CEO as longstanding exec retires

Head of trading Bradley Dyer appointed

clock • 1 min read
Phillip Yarrow retires after two decades.
Image:

Phillip Yarrow retires after two decades.

Winterflood CEO Phillip Yarrow is set to retire and will step down as chief executive of the Close Brothers securities firm in September, to be replaced by head of trading Bradley Dyer.

Yarrow has been at Winterflood for over two decades, seven years of which he has spent in the role of chief executive. He joined the firm in 2000 as head of electronic trading and was appointed chief executive in 2015.

Dyer, who was made head of trading in 2018 and promoted to management director in April of this year, will succeed Yarrow. He joined the firm in 2004 having previously worked at German commercial bank WestLB.

Adrian Sainsbury, chief executive of Close Brothers Group, said: "Philip has made a huge contribution over his many years at Winterflood, successfully navigating a wide range of market conditions including the Covid-19 period, substantially modernising the business and its operations, and driving the development of Winterflood Business Services.

Close Brothers taps Sanlam and Rathbones for five senior hires 

"I would like to thank him for his outstanding leadership of the business during this time."

Yarrow added: "It has been a privilege to lead Winterflood for the last seven years. I am extremely proud of what the business and our people have achieved, and wish Bradley and the team every success through the next stage of the business's development."

The firm hired former Liontrust Asset Management co-investment manager for real assets, Shayan Ratnasingam, in March to lead its alternative investment companies coverage.

Winterflood profits plunged 74% in the latter half of 2021.

Related Topics

Author spotlight

Georgie Lee

View profile
More from Georgie Lee

Industry reacts to Truss stance on tax cuts amid bleak outlook for sterling

Brooks Macdonald poaches Liontrust multi-asset head

More on Business roles

Sarah Ackland of Brooks Macdonald
Business roles

Brooks Macdonald poaches Liontrust multi-asset head

Sarah Ackland joins

Georgie Lee
clock 05 September 2022 • 1 min read
Jane Nicolls
Companies

Redwheel taps abrdn for business development head

Jane Nicholls joins

Georgie Lee
clock 31 August 2022 • 1 min read
Move comes as head of research and CIO, private clients Jim Wood-Smith steps back from fund management.
People moves

Hawksmoor appoints head of investment management as Wood-Smith steps back

Richard Pike joins the firm

Georgie Lee
clock 23 August 2022 • 1 min read
Most read
01

Scottish Mortgage addresses private equity anxieties

02 September 2022 • 3 min read
02

Short sellers turn attention to fast fashion

01 September 2022 • 2 min read
03

Goldman Sachs forecasts UK recession to last until 2024

30 August 2022 • 1 min read
04

Truss vs Sunak: Next PM risks fuelling inflation and spooking financial markets

02 September 2022 • 4 min read
05

REITs present a 'long-term buying opportunity' despite inflation pressures

01 September 2022 • 5 min read
06

abrdn exits FTSE 100 as F&C gains promotion

01 September 2022 • 4 min read
06 Sep
United Kingdom
Conference

Scotland & N.I. Investment Roadshow 2022

Register now
Trustpilot