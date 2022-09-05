Winterflood appoints new CEO as longstanding exec retires

Yarrow has been at Winterflood for over two decades, seven years of which he has spent in the role of chief executive. He joined the firm in 2000 as head of electronic trading and was appointed chief executive in 2015.

Dyer, who was made head of trading in 2018 and promoted to management director in April of this year, will succeed Yarrow. He joined the firm in 2004 having previously worked at German commercial bank WestLB.

Adrian Sainsbury, chief executive of Close Brothers Group, said: "Philip has made a huge contribution over his many years at Winterflood, successfully navigating a wide range of market conditions including the Covid-19 period, substantially modernising the business and its operations, and driving the development of Winterflood Business Services.

"I would like to thank him for his outstanding leadership of the business during this time."

Yarrow added: "It has been a privilege to lead Winterflood for the last seven years. I am extremely proud of what the business and our people have achieved, and wish Bradley and the team every success through the next stage of the business's development."

The firm hired former Liontrust Asset Management co-investment manager for real assets, Shayan Ratnasingam, in March to lead its alternative investment companies coverage.

Winterflood profits plunged 74% in the latter half of 2021.