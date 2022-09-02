The fund is spearheaded by Jeremy Anagnos, portfolio manager of Nordea’s existing listed infrastructure fund.

Nordea 1 - Global Sustainable Listed Real Assets is managed by CBRE Investment Management's listed real assets team, with Nordea's responsible investment team providing screening and analysis.

REITs present a 'long-term buying opportunity' despite inflation pressures

The fund, which launched last month, is spearheaded by Jeremy Anagnos, portfolio manager of Nordea's existing listed infrastructure fund.

It aims to invest in listed real assets with a focus on environmental and social stewardship and technological innovation. The benchmark will be split evenly between the FTSE Epra Nareit Developed index (net return) and the FTSE Global Core Infra 50/50 index (net return).

Nordea argued that providing exposure to real estate and infrastructure companies will be useful in an inflationary environment, as well as in a potential recession, as they provide stable and predictable cash flows.

"Real assets form the backbone of every economy, enabling economic and social development," Anagnos said.

"These companies generate positive social, environmental and economic impacts - such as contributing to greenhouse gas emissions reduction, revitalising disenfranchised areas and improving access to services.

"Powered by ongoing governmental initiatives, supportive investors, and aspirational underlying tenants and stakeholders, we see tremendous near and long-term tailwinds for sustainability-focused real assets."