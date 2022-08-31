Rishi Sunak warns of UK economy confidence drop

Rishi Sunak is vying to be the next prime minister Credit: Copyright House of Lords 2021 / Photography by Roger Harris

In an interview with the Financial Times, Sunak cast doubt on Truss' pledge to cut taxes and provide support to families during the cost-of-living crisis.

"We have more inflation-linked debt by a margin than any other G7 economy — basically more than double. Because of the structure of QE [quantitative easing], we are also particularly much more sensitive to an upward rate cycle than we have been," he said.

These comments come as Conservative leadership frontrunner Liz Truss pledged an emergency budget that would reverse rises in national insurance and corporation tax.

Bank of England: Eight major risks facing UK economy

Sunak went on to suggest that sustainable rates of borrowing were crucial to the health of the economy and UK markets, outlining that curbing runaway inflation was the priority, and ensuring fiscal policy did not "make the situation worse and put fuel on the fire".

He warned that the UK has for years relied on an independent central bank and neighbouring countries to fund its debts, and condemned Truss' call for a review of the BoE's scope to act on fiscal policy, adding that it had the tools necessary to fight inflation.

"It would be complacent and irresponsible not to be thinking about the risks to the public finances," he said.

OBR confirms work on forecast for emergency budget

On the back of fears the BoE would need to sharply increase rates as energy costs continue to spiral, investors have bet on a fresh uptick in the cost of UK borrowing.

Yesterday, for the first time in nearly 15 years, two-year gilt yields reached 3%, having jumped 1.2 percentage points over the month, according to Bloomberg data.

Goldman Sachs has put UK inflation soaring to 22% next year, should gas prices remain as elevated as they have been.