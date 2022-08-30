St James's Place set to launch first mobile app




St James’s Place is set to launch its first mobile app, after trialling it with a few thousand customers since March.

The UK's largest wealth manager, which has been developing the app since last year, said that the new app would "put us up to date" in the smartphone era.

The app will allow SJP clients to see personalised performance figures for their investments.

It will launch to SJP's 830,000 clients in coming weeks, though it will remain optional to clients who would prefer paper documents.

Other wealth managers have been ahead of the curve in launching apps, with Brewin Dolphin's app coming out in 2019 and Evelyn Partners launched one this year.

"The app is really something that Covid led us to turbocharge," said Ian MacKenzie, chief operations and technology officer at SJP. "Wealth management and financial planning, we would all recognise, has perhaps not been at the leading front edge of tech."

"Am I worried we are late to the party? No, not at all," he added.

"I think what we have done is take the time to understand what our clients want. There is a multigenerational appetite for digital. We see people who are 60 or 70 and have embraced the digital journey, largely because of the pandemic." 

