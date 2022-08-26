OBR confirms work on forecast for emergency budget

Usually, the Treasury gives the Office for Budget Responsibility 10 weeks’ notice before a fiscal event to provide a forecast

Liz Truss, the current frontrunner to be the next prime minister, said earlier this month that she would hold an emergency budget in September if elected, before backtracking to a ‘fiscal event' instead.

The Treasury Committee asked the OBR earlier this week if it was working on a forecast, which it has now confirmed and said it had begun working on a forecast on 29 July following agreement with the Treasury and it would be published in a potential emergency fiscal event in September.

Usually, the Treasury gives the OBR ten weeks notice before a fiscal event but this deadline leaves the OBR with less than eight weeks to create a forecast. This caused the committee to warn that the forecast may not be as comprehensive as at previous budgets. Nevertheless, the OBR has committed to providing the most complete picture of the economic outlook as possible, and to a standard that meets the requirements of its charter.

The current chancellor Nadhim Zahawi said that while the preparatory work for a fiscal event has begun, the decision to set a date for a new forecast is for the incoming chancellor.

MP Mel Stride, chair of the Treasury Committee, said: "As a committee, we have emphasised the importance of major permanent tax changes and other very significant fiscal measures being announced at fiscal events alongside an OBR forecast published at the same time.

"These forecasts provide transparency on the health of the nation's finances to parliament, the public and critically, to international markets, upon which the UK substantially relies for its borrowing.

"It is therefore reassuring to hear that the OBR has already started this important work and stands ready to provide a forecast in time for an emergency fiscal event next month.

"Given the very significantly increased economic challenges since the OBR's last forecast in March and the likely significant measures to be brought forward in September by whoever becomes our next prime minister, it will be vital that the OBR is requested by whoever is chancellor in the new government to publish as full a forecast as possible at that time."