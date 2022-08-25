Tim Sargisson to leave Sandringham Partners

CEO since 2015

clock • 2 min read
Tim Sargisson, CEO of Sandringham Partners
Image:

Tim Sargisson, CEO of Sandringham Partners

M&G Wealth has announced that Tim Sargisson, CEO of IFA firm Sandringham Partners, is set to leave early next year.

Sargisson has been CEO of the Huddersfield-based IFA firm since 2015 and led the acquisition of the business by M&G at the start of this year. In August 2021, M&G Wealth reached a deal to acquire the firm for an undisclosed sum.

The existing management of Sandringham will remain in place and further develop its growth strategy, according to M&G Wealth.

Sandringham has more than 180 IFA partners as part of the firm, who look after more than £2.5bn assets under advice for around 10,000 clients. It sits alongside M&G Wealth's existing advice, platform and investment businesses and will continue to operate under the Sandringham brand.

David Montgomery, MD of M&G Wealth, said: "I thank Tim for all his support and positive commitment to making the M&G acquisition of Sandringham a success.

"He has played a huge part in making Sandringham such an attractive and growing proposition for M&G to acquire and integrate as a core part of our strategy and proposition going forward. We wish him every success in the future."

Sargisson said: "I have been incredibly proud to lead Sandringham. Our core focus has always been to support, guide and enable our Partners to protect and enhance the lives of our clients.

"We have consistently been independently recognised as having significant levels of client's engagement and satisfaction ratings in delivering excellent outcomes for our clients.

"I am confident that, as part of M&G, our Partners will be able to increase this focus in the future and continue to greatly enrich our clients lives".

M&G Wealth was formed in September 2020 with the ambition to help "close the growing advice gap by increasing its scale".

It said it wanted to increase adviser numbers to about 1,000 during the next four to five years.

Earlier this month, M&G announced that it was taking an initial 49.9% stake in another national IFA, Continuum Financial Services, with a scheduled agreement in place to acquire the remainder over the following 2 years.

Following the acquisition of Continuum, M&G Wealth's total number of advisers across its hybrid, restricted and independent businesses will be about 500.

Related Topics

Author spotlight

Ayesha Venkataraman

News Editor

View profile
More from Ayesha Venkataraman

FCA seeks experts to join new ESG advisory committee

Evelyn Partners suffers 8.7% decrease in AUM

More on Wealth managers

Move comes as head of research and CIO, private clients Jim Wood-Smith steps back from fund management.
People moves

Hawksmoor appoints head of investment management as Wood-Smith steps back

Richard Pike joins the firm

Georgie Lee
clock 23 August 2022 • 1 min read
Wiggins took the role after his departure from abrdn just five months after the launch of its MyFolio Sustainable fund range.
People moves

Joe Wiggins departs St James's Place

Just over a year in role

James Baxter-Derrington
James Baxter-Derrington
clock 11 August 2022 • 1 min read
James Stoddart joined Canada Life in 2017
Fund management

Canada Life AM appoints head of distribution in trio of promotions

James Stoddart

Georgie Lee
clock 02 August 2022 • 1 min read
Most read
01

Invesco launches metaverse fund

22 August 2022 • 1 min read
02

Former Artemis head of communications Leckie convicted of assault

24 August 2022 • 2 min read
03

Chrysalis managers stand by unlisted holdings

22 August 2022 • 3 min read
04

UK households could face 'financial breaking point' if inflation hits 18%

23 August 2022 • 3 min read
05

Investors eye absolute return despite continued poor performance since Brexit

25 August 2022 • 4 min read
06

Hipgnosis Songs Capital submits bid for Pink Floyd catalogue - reports

25 August 2022 • 1 min read
06 Sep
United Kingdom
Conference

Scotland & N.I. Investment Roadshow 2022

Register now
Trustpilot