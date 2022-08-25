Tim Sargisson to leave Sandringham Partners

Sargisson has been CEO of the Huddersfield-based IFA firm since 2015 and led the acquisition of the business by M&G at the start of this year. In August 2021, M&G Wealth reached a deal to acquire the firm for an undisclosed sum.

The existing management of Sandringham will remain in place and further develop its growth strategy, according to M&G Wealth.

Sandringham has more than 180 IFA partners as part of the firm, who look after more than £2.5bn assets under advice for around 10,000 clients. It sits alongside M&G Wealth's existing advice, platform and investment businesses and will continue to operate under the Sandringham brand.

David Montgomery, MD of M&G Wealth, said: "I thank Tim for all his support and positive commitment to making the M&G acquisition of Sandringham a success.

"He has played a huge part in making Sandringham such an attractive and growing proposition for M&G to acquire and integrate as a core part of our strategy and proposition going forward. We wish him every success in the future."

Sargisson said: "I have been incredibly proud to lead Sandringham. Our core focus has always been to support, guide and enable our Partners to protect and enhance the lives of our clients.

"We have consistently been independently recognised as having significant levels of client's engagement and satisfaction ratings in delivering excellent outcomes for our clients.

"I am confident that, as part of M&G, our Partners will be able to increase this focus in the future and continue to greatly enrich our clients lives".

M&G Wealth was formed in September 2020 with the ambition to help "close the growing advice gap by increasing its scale".

It said it wanted to increase adviser numbers to about 1,000 during the next four to five years.

Earlier this month, M&G announced that it was taking an initial 49.9% stake in another national IFA, Continuum Financial Services, with a scheduled agreement in place to acquire the remainder over the following 2 years.

Following the acquisition of Continuum, M&G Wealth's total number of advisers across its hybrid, restricted and independent businesses will be about 500.