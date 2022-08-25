UK businesses to pay four times more for electricity than in 2020

UK ministers have warned firms could face a "cost of doing business crisis" as commercial energy bills spike over the next couple of months. Fixed prices for companies have been set in October since energy markets were privatised.

As the majority look to renegotiate their rates amid an energy crisis, the British Chambers of Commerce has written to Boris Johnson, chancellor Nadhim Zahawi and leadership candidates Truss and Sunak, calling the government to implement a "Covid-style support for energy bills" to help ease the burden of soaring bills on companies and households.

Government taps oil and gas profits to help pay for fresh £15bn energy bills support

The package, a Government Emergency Energy Grants for SMEs, would also call into action a reduction in VAT on energy bills.

The five-point plan is designed to help members and calls for more power to be allocated to companies, and Ofgem, over energy markets. It has also asked the planned rise in national insurance contributions be reversed.

UK households are braced for Ofgem to double the energy price cap to £3,600 from October.

Cornwall Insight predicted a business would have to pay £634 per megawatt hour for electricity this autumn, over four times the price in 2020 and more than twice the price last year.