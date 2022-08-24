Europe suffers outflows across all asset classes in July

Commodities funds suffered most, as investors withdrew €6.9bn over the month.

Equity investors withdrew funds to the tune of €11.6bn in July, the fifth consecutive negative month for the asset class as war in Ukraine and market turmoil continued to weigh on investor sentiment.

Europe domiciled funds shed €25.1bn over the month in total.

According to Morningstar, withdrawals reflected ongoing concerns over high inflation, spiking energy prices, rising interest rates, supply bottlenecks and the threat of recession.

It follows European-domiciled funds registering their worst month on record for flows since March 2020, in June.

Global large cap growth was the worst hit out of all Morningstar categories, with both active and passive vehicles experiencing outflows. Previously, passive equities had routinely attracted new money.

Fixed income dominates ETF flows in July

Elsewhere, fixed income funds lost €2.3bn over the month, marking it out as the sixth consecutive negative month for the asset class, which Morningstar said was attributable to withdrawal from active offerings.

Passive fixed income was the only main group to have positive net inflows. Within this group, US and EU government and corporate bonds made the strongest gains.

Commodity funds had the most significant outflows as a percentage of assets under management, with withdrawals totalling 4.7% of June assets, or €6.9bn.

"This result reflects that commodity markets seem to have calmed after the monthlong bull run," the report said.

"Agricultural prices dropped 7.4% in July, and metals plunged 13.4% (led by losses in tin, iron ore, copper, and nickel). Even the energy complex (excluding European natural gas) eased, with crude oil down 10% month on month, according to the World Bank."

Flows into sustainable strategies slow as equities continue to suffer

Traditional diversified allocation funds shed €2.3bn, its second month of outflows, following a spree of positive flows that began in April 2020.

Investors continued to pour funds to the tune of €6.3bn into dark green Article 9 funds, with both active and passive strategies attracting new money. Meanwhile, Article 8 light green funds shed €3.3bn over the month in a continuation of a trend that began in February, with active strategies making up all outflows.

In terms of fund providers Eurizon and BNP Paribas led flows for the month, while Amundi suffered the biggest redemptions.

Top sellers included Xtrackers ESG MSCI USA UCITS ETF, while the iShares Physical Gold ETC experienced the largest net outflow of €1.8bn.