UK inflation surges to double digits at 10.1% in July

Above expectations of 9.8%

Elliot Gulliver-Needham
clock • 1 min read
Rising food prices made the largest upward contribution to the change in prices from June
Image:

Rising food prices made the largest upward contribution to the change in prices from June

UK inflation soared to 10.1% in July, reaching double digits for the first time in 40 years.

The CPI figures came in above expectations of 9.8%, and up from 9.4% in June.

The Office for National Statistics said that rising food prices made the largest upward contribution to the change in prices from June, with the greatest movements coming from bread and cereals and milk, cheese and eggs.

Food prices, along with transport and housing, make up the bulk of price rises in the last year, with fuel prices up by 43.7% in the year to July, the highest rate ever recorded.

Meanwhile core CPI, which excludes energy, food, alcohol and tobacco, sat at just 6.2%, highlighting where the bulk of price rises originate from.

The announcement makes the UK the third developed country to reach double-digits inflation in July, joining Spain and the Netherlands. The US announced last week that its inflation rate had plateaued between June and July, sitting at 8.5% annually.

Luke Bartholomew, senior economist at abrdn, said: "UK inflation continues to surge higher, coming in stronger than forecast once again, increasing the risk that it will ultimately peak even higher than the 13% figure forecast by the Bank of England.

"Every upwards inflation surprise tightens the bind the BoE finds itself in, with mounting inflation pressure combined with growing recessionary headwinds. Given the strength of underlying inflation pressure we continue to expect the Bank to deliver another 0.5% interest rate increase at its next meeting. 

"With monetary policy having to tighten even in the face of bad economic news, investors continue to have little in the way of a safety net from central banks, which is likely to keep markets volatile."

Related Topics

Elliot Gulliver-Needham
Author spotlight

Elliot Gulliver-Needham

View profile
More from Elliot Gulliver-Needham

Stock Spotlight: Can Credit Suisse sail through scandal?

Aviva Investors expands emerging market debt team

More on UK

Industry Voice: Multi-asset managers highlight diversifiers for troubled times
Economics

Industry Voice: Multi-asset managers highlight diversifiers for troubled times

Katrina Lloyd @ Investment Week
clock 17 August 2022 • 6 min read
Analysts continue to price in rate hikes despite data indicating the economy contracted 0.1% last quarter.
Economics

Analysts price in second consecutive 50bps hike by BoE as recession looms

59% according to Reuters poll

Georgie Lee
clock 16 August 2022 • 2 min read
“Cannot shake that silly pre-Enron, pre-9/11, pre-WorldCom feeling,” he wrote in one tweet.
Global

'Big Short' Burry sells all but a single stock on dead cat bounce fears

$3.3m position in private prison group

James Baxter-Derrington
James Baxter-Derrington
clock 16 August 2022 • 1 min read
Most read
01

'Big Short' Burry sells all but a single stock on dead cat bounce fears

16 August 2022 • 1 min read
02

How to invest in a recession

11 August 2022 • 4 min read
03

Joe Wiggins departs St James's Place

11 August 2022 • 1 min read
04

FCA accused of 'hanging investors out to dry' in Panorama documentary

17 August 2022 • 2 min read
05

Nick Train doubles down on Finsbury Growth & Income's worst performer

15 August 2022 • 2 min read
06

Analysts price in second consecutive 50bps hike by BoE as recession looms

16 August 2022 • 2 min read
06 Sep
United Kingdom
Conference

Scotland & N.I. Investment Roadshow 2022

Register now
Trustpilot