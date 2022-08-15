Space Trust's portfolio company pulls merger due to change of markets

First announced in January

Kathleen Gallagher
clock • 2 min read
The trust, which is sitting on a 37.5% discount according to Morningstar data, had a difficult first half of the year.
The £249m Seraphim Space Trust announced on Monday (15 August) that its portfolio company, D-Orbit SpA, has agreed to terminate its merger with SPAC Breeze Holding Corp, as financial markets “have changed substantially”.

SSIT has a 9.7% holding in D-Orbit, which it values as £18.9m. This valuation, which was completed at the end of March, did not assume the merger would complete and so the trust said the failed merger will not have a "material impact on the implied value of its holding".  

D-Orbit is a space logistics and orbital transportation company.

James Bruegger, CIO of the company's investment manager, Seraphim Space Manager,said: "We first backed D-Orbit in 2019 due to its vision for creating the in-space logistics market. Since then, it has established itself as the clear global market leader for in-orbit 'last mile' delivery solutions for satellites, having now successfully transported more than 80 payloads into orbit, including 60 satellites deployed from its ION satellite carrier spacecraft."

He added that "D-Orbit is accelerating full speed ahead to achieve its mission of building sustainable space infrastructure.

"We remain confident in the market potential of the company, which remains an important part of the SSIT portfolio."

Performance

The trust, which is sitting on a 37.5% discount according to Morningstar data, had a difficult first half of the year. It is down 50.7% in 2022 (until 12 August), FE fundinfo data shows.

However, performance turned around in July, when it topped trust performance results gaining 52.8% in the month.

Ben Yearsley of Fairview Investing said this was "possibly on the back of news that UK satellite operator One Web was on the verge of being taken over". Although he also flagged that is not a holding in the trust.

In a trading update at the end of July the trust sought to reassure investors about the strength of its unquoted companies. It said its top ten companies, which make up 91% of the trust's assets, had grown revenues by 34% in the first half of the year. Bookings, which are contracted future revenues, were up 144% in the first half of the year. 

Kathleen Gallagher
Kathleen Gallagher

