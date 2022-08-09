abrdn confirms plans to merge or close 100 funds

‘Subscale, inefficient or not aligned’

Follows review of 550 funds
Follows review of 550 funds

abrdn is merging or shuttering 100 funds in a move to save on costs, the Scottish investment house confirmed to Investment Week, as AUM at its asset management arm declined 17% in the first half of 2022.

A spokesperson said: "We have now reviewed around 550 funds and concluded that 20% with an AUM of approximately £7bn were subscale, inefficient or not aligned with our core strengths."

abrdn confirmed the funds in question would merge or close and that the move would result in "simplified fund ranges across UK and Luxembourg domiciled funds."

It also said that the closures and mergers would remove any duplication and simplify its product offering and free up resources.

abrdn set to offload private equity business - reports 

"This programme of work will continue through the second half of this year and into the first half of 2023, resulting in a product shelf aligned to our key strengths and to client demands," a spokesperson said.

News of the fund closures was first announced by CEO Stephen Bird on a media conference call this morning (Tuesday 8 August), which followed the firm's half year results.

abrdn's first half year report revealed its investments business planned net cost savings of £75m by 2024, with gross cost savings of £150m and £75m investment "in future growth and inflation".

It said restructuring costs were expected to be up at £150m for the full year 2022, excluding corporate transaction costs.

Twelve take redundancy as abrdn shakes up real assets team

In a chief executive's statement Bird said: "Overall costs within the [investment] vector remain too high and a range of initiatives are underway to address this.

"We are continuing with fund rationalisation and non-core disposals. We have simplified management processes, progressed single middle office migration and transformed our equity and multi-asset solutions operations."

He reaffirmed the group's commitment to delivering its investment arm's gross cost savings target over the next two years.

The wider abrdn group reported half year losses of £320m, up from £113m one year prior. AUM at its investment arm finished the period down 17% at £386bn.

 

 

