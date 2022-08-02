Blue Whale puts skin in the game with £120,000 investment in own fund

The firm plans to invest £10,000 a month over the next year, with the first investment taking place yesterday (1 August) at a price of 167.26p.

These regular investments are intended a pound-cost averaging exercise, which Blue Whale said aims to get money into the market despite "times of uncertainty".

Blue Whale suggested that other investors could follow, arguing that as cash deposits are being "eroded by inflation", spreading investment over a period of months can smooth out volatility.

The firm said it plans to offer regular updates on the exercise's progress, including monthly gains and losses.

Furthermore, it will invite investors to "call the bottom" over the next year, asking them if any point during the next 12 months if they believe the market has reached a low point.

Steve Kenny, chief distribution officer at Square Mile, told Investment Week: "I always see investment by the fund group or fund manager as a positive - i.e. they are aligned with the other investors."