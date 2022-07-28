Premier Miton leads FE Crown Ratings with 12 funds gaining top score

213 funds gained 5-Crowns

In total, 260 funds had their ratings change by 3 or 4 Crowns in July, compared to 35 funds in January’s rebalance.
Premier Miton, Fidelity and GAM led the way in FE Crown Ratings' July rebalancing, which saw 213 funds gaining a 5-Crown rating and 44 funds falling from a 5 to a 1-Crown score.

The latest rebalance gave 5-Crown ratings to 12 of Premier Miton's 36 funds. Ten of Fidelity's 87 funds also gained the top rating, followed by GAM with eight out of 35 funds.  

In total, 260 funds changed their rating by 3 or 4 Crowns in July, compared to 35 funds in January's rebalance, reflecting recent market turbulence. Even the most experienced fund managers have struggled to maintain consistency across recent market movements, FE Investments said.

A number of funds lost their 5-Crown rating amid market turbulence and poor performance. Overall, 44 funds fell from a 5- to a 1-Crown rating, with funds from the IA UK All Companies and IA Global Bonds sectors affected the most. 

Baillie Gifford drops out of top ten fund groups in FE Crown Ratings after 'market shifts'

In sector terms, the winners were once again the IA Flexible Investment sector with 23 out of 128 and the IA Sterling Strategic Bond with 19 of 79 funds with a 5-Crown rating.

Sectors such as the IA Infrastructure (8 out of 20) and the IA China/Greater China (9 out of 41) also benefited as equity-based funds continue to face outflows. 

"With more new funds and diverse strategies gaining the highest rating this time around, we can see how volatile the markets have been as investors increasingly chase returns in order to navigate the twin challenges of inflation and interest rates," Charles Younes, research manager at FE Investments. 

"Across the 19 who have gained the accolade for the first time, we can see bond funds, growth funds and ethical funds included, as well as funds focused on smaller companies and global equities which shows once again the importance of having a diversified strategy," he added.

ESG and bond funds win top FE fundinfo rating

The funds with the most improved Crown ratings in July's rebalance came from sectors that managed to hedge against soaring inflation and rising interest rates. Funds from the IA Specialist Bond Sector and the IA Flexible Investment Sector moved from a 1-Crown rating to a 5-Crown rating.

These funds included the likes of Ninety One's Global Macro Allocation, Allspring's US Short Term High Yield Bond, GAM's Star Cat Bond and Star MBS Total Return funds, Pictet's Short Term Emerging Corporate Bonds, among others managed by Ruffer, Waystone, AXA, 8AM and Odey. 

The latest rebalance also showed that funds from the IA Volatility Managed, IA Mixed Investment and IA Flexible Investment sectors gained the highest 5-Crown rating for the first time. 

Pridham Report: Blackrock and Fidelity continue to dominate in Q2

These included funds such as abrdn's ASI MyFolio Index V, BlueBay's Emerging Unconstrained Bond, Gresham House's UK Smaller Companies, Janus Henderson's Institutional Global Buy & Maintain, Legal & General Future World Multi-Index 5 and Man GLG's High Yield Opportunities.

Funds by GQG, Cargminac, Fund Partners, IFSL, Link, Trojan and Wellington, as well as three funds by Premier Miton, also attained their first 5-Crown ratings. 

