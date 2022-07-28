AXA IM appoints new equity quant investing head

Smith was previously co-chief investment officer of AXA's quant investing platform
Smith was previously co-chief investment officer of AXA’s quant investing platform

AXA Investment Managers has appointed Gideon Smith as global head of AXA IM Equity QI.

Smith, who was previously co-chief investment officer of AXA's quant investing platform, will take over as its global head from 1 August.

Smith will report to Mark Hargraves, global head of AXA IM Equity, who began in the role on 1 January this year after Framlington Equities and Rosenberg Equities were merged into AXA IM Equity.

Based in London, Smith assumes the role from Paul Flavier, who is moving to the wider AXA Group as head of group strategic asset allocation.

AXA IM appoints global head of multi-asset as Serge Pizem leaves the firm

Hans Stoter, global head of AXA IM Core, said: "Gideon has a long-standing tenure at AXA IM with a deep experience of the models and strategies we run within the Equity QI platform having been with the business for over 20 years and working in a variety of areas from portfolio management, product strategy, client service and research. He has a strong history with our clients and consultants and we look forward to continuing the development of the platform under his leadership.

"We would like to thank Paul for his contribution to AXA IM Core and the Equity QI platform over the last years and wish him every success for the future."

