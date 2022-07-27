Active funds suffer worst outflows since 2008 as investors flee fixed income

Morningstar's annual Global Fund Flows research found that investors pulled a net $136bn from markets in H1 this year. Only June-December 2008, the height of the Global Financial Crisis, saw more negative flows than the first half of 2022, in absolute terms.

Analysts said that "key asset classes have endured negative returns due to turmoil in investment markets, societies, the environment and geopolitics".

While there were net outflows for the period, this was not universally felt by the markets, with active funds suffering $568bn in outflows in H1, while index funds enjoyed $432bn of inflows.

However, this is not to paint an overall bad picture because "while outflows prevail across asset classes, the rate of outflows has been moderate relative to previous periods of volatility", a Morningstar analyst said.

"There have been no signs of ‘capitulation' in any asset class."

They added: "While key asset classes endured negative returns so far in 2022, investors have withdrawn only a net $136bn, which translates to an organic growth rate of negative 0.29%. By contrast, over the same period last year, investors poured $1.4trn into long-term funds, for a half-year growth rate of 3.5%."

The analysts commented: "Investors have remained committed to their asset allocations despite turmoil in investment markets, societies, the environment and geopolitics. Adherence to investment policies has become institutionalised, and market-timing for most investors is out of the question."

"Investors' response to 2022's market volatility has been one global, collective shrug. Most investors say they are in it for the long haul; their actions in 2022, or lack thereof, demonstrate their commitment. Investors don't control interest rates, inflation, the economy, geopolitics, or public health, but they can control their investing decisions in any environment. Thus far, they have held the line."

Across active funds, fixed income proved the biggest drain.

This may appear unusual, given the current bear market in equites and bonds traditionally acting as a diversifier, but the relationship between these assets has fallen into sync rather than polarised with both shares and bonds falling in tandem so far this year.

As a result, actively managed fixed income funds accounted for $422bn worth of outflows in H1, 74% of the outflows from active portfolios, while passive options had $90bn of inflows.

But given that just 26% of fixed income assets are passively managed, Morningstar analysts said it was not surprising for the majority of outflows to come from the active side.

Part of this was due to the automatic rebalancing of model portfolio and target-date funds.

The analysts said that because equity returns have been more negative this year than fixed income, automatic rebalancing triggers incrementally more allocation to equity strategies than fixed income, plus "a flight from fixed-income strategies was the dominant story of the first half of the year".

Haemorrhaging outflows across fixed income were stemmed by the net positive flows in equity funds in H1, which enjoyed $131bn across the period.

The majority of this investment went into US large-cap focused funds ($56bn), despite the market dynamics punishing these assets in 2022 so far.

Greater China was also a popular area, capturing for $25bn worth of inflows.

This wave of outflows from the active space was dampened by the inflows into passive options.

iShares and Vanguard were the only two of the largest ten fund groups globally to enjoy inflows in the each quarter this year. Between them they had $177.6bn net inflows.