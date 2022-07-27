WH Ireland delivers pre-tax profits of £1.4m as discretionary AUM grows

WM AUM remains at £1.6bn

Wealth management delivered revenue in the year of £15.8m, up from £13.3m.
WH Ireland has delivered pre-tax profits of £1.4m in the last financial year, as it continued to grow its discretionary assets under management despite the “volatile and testing” market backdrop.

While wealth management assets under management remained stable at £1.6bn, group AUM grew 14% to £2.4bn, up from £2.1bn in FY21, according to the firm's final results for the year ended 31 March 2022.

Under the group's wealth management division, the proportion of assets under discretionary management increased by 6% to £1bn, up from £960m in the previous financial year. 

Wealth management delivered revenue in the year of £15.8m, up from £13.3m. This follows the completion of the full integration of the division's acquisition of Harpsden and the appointment of Michael Bishop as head of wealth management in January, following Stephen Ford's departure. 

WH Ireland hires wealth management head

According to the firm, the revenue growth reflects a significant increase in management fees and wealth planning, including the first full year of contribution from Harpsden, and despite a fall in commission income. 

"WH Ireland has had another year of underlying progress across both divisions, set against a number of well-publicised and evolving wider market challenges in our second half," said CEO Phillip Wale. 

Wale said that the economic and global environment is probably "as volatile and testing" as any he has experienced in his career, and therefore remains cautious of the short-term.

AssetCo delivers pre-tax loss of £2.6m following acquisition spree

"We remain confident that we are ready to take advantage of conditions when they improve given our strengthened and improving platform across the group, despite a cautious near-term outlook."

Overall, revenue for the group was £32m, from £28.7m in 2021. Revenue in the capital markets division stood at £16.2m, despite the downturn in the second half after a rise in income in the first half of the year.

