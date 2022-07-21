Sunak or Truss to be next PM: breakdown of economic proposals

Tax cuts and cancelled corporation tax

The new prime minister will be announced on 5 September
Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss made the final round of the Tory leadership race, with one of them now set to become the UK's next prime minister.

The pair topped the final ballot of MPs on Wednesday (20 July) following a live debate between remaining candidates.

The foreign secretary overturned a narrow lead held by trade minister Penny Mordaunt, at one point the favourite, to secure the backing of 113 Tory MPs to Mordaunt's 105. Former chancellor Sunak, who has come first in every round of voting, topped the ballot with 137 votes.

FCA annual report marked by absence of Woodford and strikes

However, the latest polls show that Sunak is not securely through the Number 10 door just yet and despite receiving the highest vote among MPs, Truss is the favourite to win the contest based on her popularity with party members.

A YouGov poll - published ahead of the fourth ballot of MPs - showed that Sunak was behind both Truss and other now eliminated candidates, Mordaunt and Kemi Badenoch.

Conservative party members will pick their new leader out of the two, with ballots being sent out in early August and the winner being announced on 5 September.

This has all occurred just two weeks after former prime minister, Boris Johnson, stepped down following days of party pressure, which included Sunak's resignation.

The remaining candidates have both been promoting their policy pledges.

Sunak has laid out a similar plan to the route he took during his time as Johnson's chancellor, mainly focused on tackling inflation.

Writing in the Daily Telegraph, Sunak said he would introduce "a set of reforms as radical as the ones Margaret Thatcher drove through in the 1980s" and promised to reduce taxes once inflation is under control.

He has also pledged to cut income tax before the end of next parliament but no other details of any other tax cuts. Instead, he announced plans to increase corporation tax from 19% to 25% in April 2023, something he previously laid out in his Spring 2021 Budget.

Truss on the other hand has outlined a wave of tax cuts, such as scrapping the aforementioned corporation tax hike and reversing the recent rise in National Insurance, which came into effect in April.

Her proposal to fund the series of tax cuts is to spread out the UK's "Covid debt" over an extended period of time.

Writing in the Daily Mail, Truss pledged "tax-cutting, enterprise-boosting, business-friendly Conservative policy".

Author spotlight

Eve Maddock-Jones

