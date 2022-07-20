FCA annual report marked by absence of Woodford and strikes

Its annual report and accounts for the year to 31 March 2022 saw the regulator discuss how important it was for managers to prevent unnecessary risk for investors through responsible liquidity management and the importance of fair and clear marketing, but there was no reference to the ongoing investigation into the collapse of Woodford Investment Management, of which liquidity was a key factor.

The FCA outlined core goals in asset management, saying that pushing asset managers to fair and clear marketing and disclosures was a key intention of the regulator.

It also said that asset managers "should manage liquidity in funds to avoid unnecessary risks to investors and market integrity", as well as "enable investment in less liquid assets for those with a long-term investment view who can cope with the risk of these investments".

Assessment of Value regime called into question as fund closures remain stagnant

The regulator also did not reference the ongoing dispute it has with its own staff, despite the push for unionisation beginning at least as early as autumn 2021.

Staff numbers were down 3.5% this year, dropping to 3,766 by the end of March. Earlier this month, Unite, the union representing FCA employees, called off the scheduled strike against the regulator, stating that it had a mandate to strike until the end of October but that it had "secured a route to union recognition".

Elsewhere, misleading advertising in cryptocurrencies has also been a priority of the regulator, pushing the government for stricter regulations and challenging crypto firms seeking registration on money laundering requirements, leading to 80% of the firms being refused or withdrawing their applications.

Despite increasing regulatory scrutiny, the FCA said it had seen an uptick in firms or individuals carrying out regulated business without authorisation, with alerts rising from 1,196 in 2020 to over 1,400 last year.

The FCA said that it imposed financial penalties of over £313m last year, which included a £264m penalty from its first successful criminal prosecution under the money laundering regulations offences.

Within asset management, the FCA outlined its main priorities as an orderly transition away from LIBOR to the "stronger, more transparent risk-free" SONIA rates and increasing the supervision of ESG funds to ensure they are not misleading. Since 2018, bonds totalling £120bn have been issued with the new SONIA rates.

FCA sees 'clear rationale' for regulatory oversight of ESG data providers

The delayed Sustainability Disclosure Requirements are now due in September 2022, as per director of ESG at the FCA Sacha Sadan's announcement at the Sustainable Investment Festival last week.

Another point the FCA highlighted was that most firms had failed to implement the assessment of value arrangements according to the regulator's rules, leading it to publish detailed findings to help firms understand exactly how to comply.