Blue Whale backs investment process as fund tumbles 30%

Stephen Yiu and Peter Hargreaves’ Blue Whale Growth fund fell 30% in the first half of 2022, as the fund’s favoured technology sector crashed in the six months to June, with the Nasdaq falling 29% so far this year.

The IA Global Average benchmark fell just 14% as the fund plummeted 30%, which Blue Whale attributed to high technology exposure, compared to that in the global sector as a whole.

The biggest detractors - Nvidia and Atlassian - had their share price decline as valuations reset following hikes to interest rates.  

Blue Whale's Yiu sells Amazon following 'immense' inflationary pressure

Despite the share price performance, the firm said it remained confident in its investment thesis as there had been "no material adverse news or change to company fundamentals".

The half-year update added: "The other main detractor was Sartorius (biomedicine). Again, the investment thesis remains intact, and we view the share price decline primarily as a symptom of macro-economic malaise."

Blue Whale added high-margin, cash-generators Canadian National Railway and Union Pacific to the portfolio, which it said had attractive secular moves towards repatriating supply chains.

"These companies offer a defensive play given the uncertainty of inflation and the spectre of recession. In addition, they offer an interesting ESG angle given the sustainability and efficiency of utilising railroad transport over that of truck haulage and air delivery."

Value can be found in unassuming sectors 

Over the six months, Nintendo, Mastercard and Visa led performance, as Nintendo's share price recovered lost ground in the first few months of the year with the release of new games and Switch console sales.

Despite remaining volatile during the first half of the year, Visa and Mastercard saw an uptick as cross-border travel returned. Blue Whale said the companies remained attractive, offering inflationary protection as they continue to take in profits from the inflated price of goods and services bought using their payments systems.

It sold PayPal and Meta over the period, citing concerns with PayPal's company strategy relating to acquisitions. Increased competition in the sector was also further encouragement to sell, it said.  

Aviva Investors' Fitzgerald makes tactical bet on the Nasdaq following 'extreme' sell-off 

"Meta showed its hand when it came to investment in the metaverse, subsequently leading to concerns over a deterioration in its business quality due to an apparent significant investment in this area. Following the disposal of Amazon at the end of 2021, the only FAANG still standing in the portfolio is a small holding in Alphabet (Google)."

Blue Whale said it anticipated inflation would taper off whilst the economy heads towards greater recession risk. It said the portfolio maintains a net-cash balance sheet, with high gross margin companies with strong pricing power.

