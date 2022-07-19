Liontrust suffers £500m outflows as it creates new team

AuMA at £34.2bn

Kathleen Gallagher
clock • 2 min read
James Dowey and Storm Uru will co-manage the new Global Innovation team
Image:

James Dowey and Storm Uru will co-manage the new Global Innovation team

Liontrust Asset Management suffered £500m of net outflows in the three months to the end of June, it announced in a trading update today (19 July) as it also revealed the creation of a new investment team.

The majority of outflows came from UK retail funds and the company's MPS, which made up £337m, along with international funds and accounts, which amounted to £266m.

Despite the outflows, the asset manager also experienced a rise in assets under management and advice thanks to the completion of its acquisition of Majedie. AUMA stood at £34.2bn at the end of June, up 2.1% over the financial year. This has risen slightly further since and was £34.5bn on 13 July

John Ions, chief executive of the firm commented that it was a "challenging year for investors, especially those who have a bias towards growth stocks".

He added: "Liontrust has not been immune to this environment in terms of both performance and net flows. We continue to focus on what we do well and what has made Liontrust so successful."

According to the results, 18 of Liontrust's funds are in the fourth quartile across one year. Two of these, the Liontrust Global Alpha fund and the Liontrust Global Dividend fund, are first quartile across three years.

Team changes

The asset manager also used the update to announce a new team, the Global Innovation team, headed by James Dowey and Storm Uru, who will be supported by Clare Pleydell-Bouverie.

Ions said the firm's expansion had given Liontrust "the opportunity to develop investment talent".

The Global Innovation team will be responsible for managing the Global Innovation fund and Global Dividend fund. In total, it will be responsible for £553m assets.

Elsewhere, the Liontrust Income and US Opportunities funds have moved from being run by the Global Equity team to the Global Fundamental team.

The move brings together two UK equity income and the two US funds into one team. This "adds value to investors by strengthening the resources devoted to these asset classes", according to Ions.

"Each of the funds will benefit from larger teams providing portfolio management along with stock analysis and selection," he added.    

Chris Field will become manager of the income fund and will be supported by James O'Connor and Dan Ekstein. It was previously run by Robin Geffen, Clare Pleydell-Bouverie and James O'Connor. 

The fund will be managed to the "existing investment process". Liontrust highlighted that this is different to the UK Equity Income fund, which is also managed by Field and Ekstein. The latter has "a more flexible investment process" and a mid cap bias.

The Liontrust US Opportunities fund will continue to be managed by George Boyd-Bowman under the existing investment process. He will work alongside Hong Yi Chen, who manages the US Equity fund.

Related Topics

Kathleen Gallagher
Author spotlight

Kathleen Gallagher

View profile
More from Kathleen Gallagher

TwentyFour's Holman: How to prep your bond portfolio for recession

Roe v Wade shows gender is material in investments, now more than ever

More on Companies

Lack of change to fundamentals upholds confidence in investment thesis.
Companies

Blue Whale backs investment process as fund tumbles 30%

High exposure to technology

Georgie Lee
clock 19 July 2022 • 2 min read
Asia Pacific Equity, North American Small Cap and Global Innovation Equity are all being converted
ESG

abdrn converts three funds to Article 8

$2bn Asia Pacific Equity fund

Georgie Lee
clock 18 July 2022 • 1 min read
80% of AUM drop linked to negative market movements and foreign exchange.
Companies

GAM takes CHF16bn hit to AUM ahead of results

Cites economic and geopolitical conditions

Georgie Lee
clock 18 July 2022 • 1 min read
Most read
01

Twelve take redundancy as abrdn shakes up real assets team

13 July 2022 • 1 min read
02

Investment Week reveals winners of Fund Manager of the Year Awards 2022

13 July 2022 • 7 min read
03

Ruffer cuts equities to all-time lows as 'financial repression' settles in

18 July 2022 • 3 min read
04

Brexit 'Big Bang' set to spark Bank of England conflict - reports

18 July 2022 • 1 min read
05

Schroders takes minority stake in blockchain asset manager

19 July 2022 • 1 min read
06

Biggest European listing in a decade set for London

15 July 2022 • 4 min read
10 Aug
United Kingdom
Conference

Professional Adviser Working Lunches 2022

Register now
Trustpilot