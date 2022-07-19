Liontrust suffers £500m outflows as it creates new team

The majority of outflows came from UK retail funds and the company's MPS, which made up £337m, along with international funds and accounts, which amounted to £266m.

Despite the outflows, the asset manager also experienced a rise in assets under management and advice thanks to the completion of its acquisition of Majedie. AUMA stood at £34.2bn at the end of June, up 2.1% over the financial year. This has risen slightly further since and was £34.5bn on 13 July

John Ions, chief executive of the firm commented that it was a "challenging year for investors, especially those who have a bias towards growth stocks".

He added: "Liontrust has not been immune to this environment in terms of both performance and net flows. We continue to focus on what we do well and what has made Liontrust so successful."

According to the results, 18 of Liontrust's funds are in the fourth quartile across one year. Two of these, the Liontrust Global Alpha fund and the Liontrust Global Dividend fund, are first quartile across three years.

Team changes

The asset manager also used the update to announce a new team, the Global Innovation team, headed by James Dowey and Storm Uru, who will be supported by Clare Pleydell-Bouverie.

Ions said the firm's expansion had given Liontrust "the opportunity to develop investment talent".

The Global Innovation team will be responsible for managing the Global Innovation fund and Global Dividend fund. In total, it will be responsible for £553m assets.

Elsewhere, the Liontrust Income and US Opportunities funds have moved from being run by the Global Equity team to the Global Fundamental team.

The move brings together two UK equity income and the two US funds into one team. This "adds value to investors by strengthening the resources devoted to these asset classes", according to Ions.

"Each of the funds will benefit from larger teams providing portfolio management along with stock analysis and selection," he added.

Chris Field will become manager of the income fund and will be supported by James O'Connor and Dan Ekstein. It was previously run by Robin Geffen, Clare Pleydell-Bouverie and James O'Connor.

The fund will be managed to the "existing investment process". Liontrust highlighted that this is different to the UK Equity Income fund, which is also managed by Field and Ekstein. The latter has "a more flexible investment process" and a mid cap bias.

The Liontrust US Opportunities fund will continue to be managed by George Boyd-Bowman under the existing investment process. He will work alongside Hong Yi Chen, who manages the US Equity fund.