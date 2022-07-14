Morningstar: The asset managers with detailed E&S voting policies

The research looked at policies of 25 large asset managers, 12 based in the US and 13 in Europe

The research, led by Lindsey Steward, director of investment stewardship research, looked at the policies of 25 large asset managers, 12 based in the US and 13 in Europe. They were ranked in four categories from ‘very high' to ‘low'.

It found that nine of the European managers had a ‘high' or ‘very high' E&S focus in their proxy-voting policies. This was starkly different from the US based asset managers, 11 of which had a medium or low focus.

Those with the ‘very high' were: Allianz GI; BNP Paribas; Fidelity International; and LGIM. The firms with a ‘high' focus were: AXA IM; AllianceBernstein; DWS; Robeco; Schroders and UBS.

Meanwhile, the research found major index managers, such as BlackRock, State Street and Vanguard, all had a medium focus, along with Baillie Gifford, abrdn and a number of other US firms.

Managers with a ‘high' or ‘very high' E&S focus have detailed and specific policies on several aspects of climate policy and often cover other environmental themes such as biodiversity, natural capital, deforestation and water usage. They also outline their rationale, targets and voting intentions for DEI and human capital management issues.

Those with a medium focus outline their expectations but in less detail and do not tend to have specific policies for issues like biodiversity. They also have detailed policies on DEI issues but less on human rights and labour issues.

Those with a low focus do not have detailed policies.

Firms marked as low were: Dodge & Cox; Fidelity Investments; Franklin Templeton; Invesco and Natixis.

2022 season

The report looked at the 2022 proxy season and found that in the US the number of E&S shareholder resolutions that were opposed by company boards hit 250, up from 145 from the year before.

Of the 2022 resolutions, 140 had support of more than 20% of shareholders and 27 gained majority of shareholder support.