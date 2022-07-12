Woodford ends ambition for UK business

The application will be available in ten days

The application, which appeared on Companies House today (12 July), will be available in ten days.

In February this year Jonathan Adair, director and chief technology officer at WCM Partners was removed as a director. In the same month Kristian Penttila left the venture, according to his LinkedIn profile.

This left just Craig Newman and Paul Green as directors at the businesses.

According to the company's accounts the business had current assets of £1.3m split between debtors and cash at the end of December last year.

WCM Partners is also registered in the Cayman Islands and Delaware.

WCM Partners has been contacted for comment.