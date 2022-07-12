Woodford ends ambition for UK business

Removal from Companies House

Kathleen Gallagher
clock • 1 min read
The application will be available in ten days
Image:

The application will be available in ten days

Neil Woodford is ending his current attempt to re-enter the UK market as he has applied to strike WCM Partners from the Companies House register.

The application, which appeared on Companies House today (12 July), will be available in ten days.

In February this year Jonathan Adair, director and chief technology officer at WCM Partners was removed as a  director. In the same month Kristian Penttila left the venture, according to his LinkedIn profile.

This left just Craig Newman and Paul Green as directors at the businesses.

According to the company's accounts the business had current assets of £1.3m split between debtors and cash at the end of December last year.

WCM Partners is also registered in the Cayman Islands and Delaware.

WCM Partners has been contacted for comment.

Related Topics

Kathleen Gallagher
Author spotlight

Kathleen Gallagher

View profile
More from Kathleen Gallagher

Henderson trust: Profit growth expected for Asia Pacific ex-Japan

Anatomy of a good company: Universal Music Group

More on Companies

The two parties could reach a settlement or agree a new deal at a lower price than the original $54.20 bid, although it seems Twitter may attempt to push Musk to honour his word.
Companies

Twitter sues Elon Musk to complete takeover agreement

$44bn deal

James Baxter-Derrington
James Baxter-Derrington
clock 13 July 2022 • 1 min read
In response to the news, Twitter’s chair has announced that the firm intends to “pursue legal action to enforce the merger agreement”
Companies

Elon Musk pulls out of $44bn Twitter takeover

Citing spam accounts

Elliot Gulliver-Needham
Elliot Gulliver-Needham
clock 11 July 2022 • 1 min read
Reduced fees by 25bps across its Cornelian Risk Managed fund.
Companies

Brooks Macdonald slashes fees across risk managed fund range

AMC cut by up to 25bps

Georgie Lee
clock 07 July 2022 • 1 min read
Most read
01

Stuart Kirk resigns and claims HSBC made his position 'unsustainable'

07 July 2022 • 1 min read
02

Number of IPOs on London Stock Exchange plunges

07 July 2022 • 2 min read
03

FCA names Hong Kong securities watchdog as new chair

08 July 2022 • 2 min read
04

Woodford ends ambition for UK business

12 July 2022 • 1 min read
05

Prime Minister Boris Johnson resigns

07 July 2022 • 2 min read
06

abrdn merges UK and European equity teams

07 July 2022 • 2 min read
13 Jul
United Kingdom
Award, Conference

Fund Manager of the Year Awards 2022

Register now
Trustpilot