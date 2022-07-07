Premier Miton makes Jupiter business hire

Koutsoumbos is set to be responsible for client relationships and business development with wealth managers in the Midlands and Southwest regions

Koutsoumbos joins from Jupiter Asset Management, where he began as business development manager in 2014, before becoming regional sales manager covering the Midlands for the firm in 2019.

He also previously worked at JP Morgan Asset Management for seven years as a sales executive.

Neil Bridge, the firm's business development director for wealth managers, said: "We are delighted to welcome Georgi to Premier Miton. We continue to invest in top talent and Georgi's experience and expertise will further enable us to bring Premier Miton's well respected and broad range of investment solutions to clients, as well as ensuring our wealth manager clients receive the highest standards of service."