Premier Miton makes Jupiter business hire

Georgi Koutsoumbos

Elliot Gulliver-Needham
clock • 1 min read
Koutsoumbos is set to be responsible for client relationships and business development with wealth managers in the Midlands and Southwest regions
Image:

Koutsoumbos is set to be responsible for client relationships and business development with wealth managers in the Midlands and Southwest regions

Premier Miton Investors has hired Georgi Koutsoumbos to its wealth management distribution team as a business development manager.

Koutsoumbos is set to be responsible for client relationships and business development with wealth managers in the Midlands and Southwest regions.

Koutsoumbos joins from Jupiter Asset Management, where he began as business development manager in 2014, before becoming regional sales manager covering the Midlands for the firm in 2019.

Industry reaction: Jury is out on possibility of Jupiter turnaround

He also previously worked at JP Morgan Asset Management for seven years as a sales executive.

Neil Bridge, the firm's business development director for wealth managers, said: "We are delighted to welcome Georgi to Premier Miton. We continue to invest in top talent and Georgi's experience and expertise will further enable us to bring Premier Miton's well respected and broad range of investment solutions to clients, as well as ensuring our wealth manager clients receive the highest standards of service."

Related Topics

Elliot Gulliver-Needham
Author spotlight

Elliot Gulliver-Needham

View profile
More from Elliot Gulliver-Needham

Impax AUM drops 9% amid poor performance and outflows

Survey: Young investors making more ethical and diverse investments

More on Business roles

Guy Opperman has resigned after 1,850 days in office
People moves

Pensions minister Guy Opperman resigns

Longest-serving minister for pensions

Jonathan Stapleton
Jonathan Stapleton
clock 07 July 2022 • 1 min read
Parkins will help strengthen distribution across Europe
Business roles

RLAM taps Western AM for wholesale distribution role

John Parkin joins the firm

Georgie Lee
clock 29 June 2022 • 1 min read
Matthew Beesley will become CEO of Jupiter in October
Companies

Industry reaction: Jury is out on possibility of Jupiter turnaround

Taking over in October

Kathleen Gallagher
Kathleen Gallagher
clock 28 June 2022 • 3 min read
Most read
01

Stock Spotlight: Shell reaps the rewards of decade-high oil prices

04 July 2022 • 6 min read
02

UK answer to SFDR faces another setback as FCA consultation delayed

05 July 2022 • 1 min read
03

Prime Minister Boris Johnson resigns

07 July 2022 • 2 min read
04

Economic secretary John Glen resigns

06 July 2022 • 1 min read
05

Artemis co-founder steps away from fund management

04 July 2022 • 1 min read
06

Industry Voice: Schroder BSC Social Impact Trust drives transformation in communities

04 July 2022 • 12 min read
07 Jul
United Kingdom
Award

Investment Marketing & Innovation Awards 2022

Register now
Trustpilot