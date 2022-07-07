Impax AUM drops 9% amid poor performance and outflows

In total, the firm's AUM has dropped by £3.5bn to £34.5bn between 31 March and 31 June.

Impax saw net outflows in its listed equities of £201m, along with a £3.3bn drop in listed equities under management due to market movement, FX and performance.

Meanwhile, the fixed income and private markets arms of the business remained stable, both seeing slight increases across the quarter. However, as listed equities make up over 95% of the business, this slight rise was negligible compared to the overall sharp decrease in AUM.

Ian Simm, chief executive of the firm, commented: "Since the start of the second half of our financial year in April, sustained concerns about inflation, political risk and the effectiveness of central bank responses have exacerbated weak market sentiment, leading to further material falls in the valuation multiples of global equities.

"Although we saw modest net outflows during the quarter, notably in June, asset owners, regulators and policymakers continue to signal commitment to advancing the transition to a more sustainable economy. Against this backdrop, we have continued to take steps to build the business in order to fulfil our medium-to-long term potential."