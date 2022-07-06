Liontrust profits more than double despite tumbling flows

Profit before tax of £79m

Net flows at Liontrust fell 29% in the year to March 2022, down to £2.5bn from £3.5bn in 2021, according to the firm’s annual report published today (6 July).

Assets under management and advice at the firm increased from £30.9bn to £33.5bn over the period, while profit before tax more than doubled, up 127% to £79.3m.

Total dividend per share rose to 72p, up from 47p in 2021.

Sustainable investments accounted for most of its assets under management, totalling £13.2bn, while economic advantage funds accounted for £9bn, £6.6bn was in multi-asset, £2.9bn in global equities and £664m in global fixed income.

Chair Alastair Barbour said: "Strategically, Liontrust delivered strong net sales, increased its AuMA and agreed the acquisition of Majedie Asset Management (which completed in April 2022) even while Covid lockdowns were still operational.

"From an investment perspective, Liontrust has maintained strong long-term fund performance and has also made progress in integrating ESG considerations in the investment thinking of the group's teams. These results demonstrate Liontrust's strong navigational skills during challenging environments and reflect the company's sound positioning for ESG and for future growth."

