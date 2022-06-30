MSCI launches tool to measure emissions across investment portfolios

Total Portfolio Footprinting

clock • 1 min read
This tool follows the launch of MSCI’s Climate Lab, the Net-Zero Tracker and Implied Temperature Rise.
Image:

This tool follows the launch of MSCI’s Climate Lab, the Net-Zero Tracker and Implied Temperature Rise.

MSCI has launched Total Portfolio Footprinting, a tool developed to help asset managers measure carbon emissions across their investment portfolios.

According to the firm, the tool will allow investors to gain a better understanding of the extent and impact of the greenhouse emissions they are financing, while also providing them with the information they need to focus capital on more sustainable business practices.

MSCI said that the tool will also allow institutions to use a baseline from which to actively set and manage reduction targets and meet their net zero commitments. 

Climate and pandemic risks among MSCI's top ESG trends to watch in 2022

"The introduction of climate-related regulation and increasing stakeholder demands are putting greater scrutiny on financial institutions such as banks, insurers and asset managers as they seek to measure climate risk across their investment portfolios," said Eric Moen, global head of ESG and climate at MSCI. 

"Total Portfolio Footprinting creates a snapshot of financed emissions across asset classes and subsets, giving institutions clearer visibility over where they stand today in relation to their climate commitments and obligations."

This tool, which is also available to banks and insurers, follows the launch of MSCI's Climate Lab, the Net-Zero Tracker and Implied Temperature Rise, which aim to measure how companies align to global temperature targets.

Related Topics

Author spotlight

Valeria Martinez

View profile
More from Valeria Martinez

abrdn PE Opportunities stays in positive territory but foresees 'challenging' period

Andrew Bailey: Soaring inflation to hit UK economy harder than other nations

More on ESG

The listed wind energy sector has undergone a "valuation boom"
ESG

European ESG equities Deep Dive: Macro outlook turning favourable

Cautious over 'valuation boom'

Kathleen Gallagher
Kathleen Gallagher
clock 30 June 2022 • 4 min read
Will Argent, manager of the Gravis Clean Energy Income fund
UK

Gravis' Argent: Rising energy prices creates 'more potential' for clean energy

Gravis Clean Energy Income fund

Elliot Gulliver-Needham
Elliot Gulliver-Needham
clock 30 June 2022 • 3 min read
The Sustainable Investment Festival will take place from 11-12 July
ESG

Sustainable Investment Festival 2022: Less than two weeks to go!

In-person event takes place 11-12 July

Beth Brearley
Beth Brearley
clock 29 June 2022 • 2 min read
Most read
01

Industry reaction: Jury is out on possibility of Jupiter turnaround

28 June 2022 • 3 min read
02

Andrew Bailey: Soaring inflation to hit UK economy harder than other nations

30 June 2022 • 2 min read
03

Stock Spotlight: Wizz Air remains firmly grounded as sky-high fuel costs take toll

27 June 2022 • 6 min read
04

Jupiter's Formica to retire in October

28 June 2022 • 1 min read
05

Performance fee drop hits Polar Capital's profit

27 June 2022 • 1 min read
06

Share price tumbles 34% at embattled Chrysalis

30 June 2022 • 2 min read
06 Jul
United Kingdom
Award

Women in Financial Advice Awards 2022

Register now
Trustpilot