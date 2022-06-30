MSCI launches tool to measure emissions across investment portfolios

This tool follows the launch of MSCI’s Climate Lab, the Net-Zero Tracker and Implied Temperature Rise.

According to the firm, the tool will allow investors to gain a better understanding of the extent and impact of the greenhouse emissions they are financing, while also providing them with the information they need to focus capital on more sustainable business practices.

MSCI said that the tool will also allow institutions to use a baseline from which to actively set and manage reduction targets and meet their net zero commitments.

"The introduction of climate-related regulation and increasing stakeholder demands are putting greater scrutiny on financial institutions such as banks, insurers and asset managers as they seek to measure climate risk across their investment portfolios," said Eric Moen, global head of ESG and climate at MSCI.

"Total Portfolio Footprinting creates a snapshot of financed emissions across asset classes and subsets, giving institutions clearer visibility over where they stand today in relation to their climate commitments and obligations."

This tool, which is also available to banks and insurers, follows the launch of MSCI's Climate Lab, the Net-Zero Tracker and Implied Temperature Rise, which aim to measure how companies align to global temperature targets.