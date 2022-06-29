PIMCO appoints CIO for portfolio implementation

Leads newly created team

Wang will remain a portfolio manager for PIMCO’s global macro hedge fund strategies.
Wang will remain a portfolio manager for PIMCO’s global macro hedge fund strategies.

PIMCO has named Qi Wang, managing director and portfolio manager, as chief investment officer for portfolio implementation, based in the firm’s Newport Beach office.

In her new position, Wang will be responsible for portfolio implementation, portfolio management analytics and the PM data delivery platform. She will remain a portfolio manager for PIMCO's global macro hedge fund strategies and a member of the investment committee. 

The newly created portfolio implementation and data structure and delivery platforms teams, which she will oversee, look to strengthen the integration of new technology, analytics, risk management and execution into the firm's investment decisions. 

As Wang takes on the role, she will join the other members of PIMCO's CIO leadership team, which includes Daniel Avascyn, Marc Seidner, Andrew Balls, Scott Mather and Mark Kiesel. 

"Qi will lead this collaborative effort to ensure all PIMCO's portfolio management teams draw on our deep quantitative and analytical resources to capitalise on the increasing array of investment opportunities we now see in global markets," said group CIO Ivascyn.  

Prior to joining PIMCO in 2010, Wang  spent over 11 years at HBK Capital Management, most recently as a managing director and partner responsible for developed market fixed income. Previously, she was a fixed income analyst at Lehman Brothers. 

Additionally, managing director and portfolio manager Sudi Mariappa, who leads the firm's global portfolio risk management, will become the new global head of analytics, while Josh Davis, managing director, will be promoted to global head of risk management.

