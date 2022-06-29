Miton's Gervais Williams: Recession may favour 'immature businesses'

According to Williams, small-caps can "boost their future cash surplus" in recessionary periods, at which time "immature businesses" are sometimes able to sustain growth.

"With global interest rates rising, we believe that economic conditions will become tougher. But alongside we also believe that these economic trends could favour the Miton UK MicroCap Trust," he said.

"Given that so few institutions have weightings in UK-quoted small- and micro-cap stocks, we believe that the new trend might be reflected in renewed capital allocations and outperformance that could surprise in terms of its scale and duration."

According to Investment Week research, small-caps have been a primary source of growth for the UK since Brexit, with two Liontrust funds among the top 10 contenders - the Liontrust UK Micro Cap and Liontrust UK Smaller Companies have returned 127.8% and 93.5% respectively over six years.

The FTSE SmallCap index is currently down 15% year-to-date.

According to Williams, investors have enjoyed a prolonged period of central bank quantitative easing since the financial crisis, which has inevitably kept demand satisfied by supply and inflation at bay.

"An anxiety about our reliance on long-distance supply routes eventually initiated a change of trend," he said. "The logistical problems during the global pandemic further amplified these concerns. When Russia invaded Ukraine in early 2022, the application of sanctions underlined the risk of relying on remote suppliers yet further."

As demand began exceeding supply, following a period of central banks injecting the economy with capital to keep businesses afloat during the pandemic, inflation returned, and bond and equity valuations fell away.

"As ‘demand' declines, we now expect corporates to begin running short of sales, with potential price wars as they seek to hang onto customers - economic recessions are normally associated with weakness in both corporate sales and margins," said Williams.

Cash-flow negative businesses are particularly vulnerable at such times, he explained, as they face shortfalls as sales and margins are squeezed.