Schroders: The cost of living crisis is forcing investors to change their investment plans

57% of clients were bearish

clock • 2 min read
Doug Abbott of Schroders Asset Management
Image:

Doug Abbott of Schroders Asset Management

Investors are more worried about capital loss than they are about rising inflation and interest rates, according to Schroders’ latest UK Financial Adviser Pulse survey.

This latest instalment was conducted online between 4 May and 13 May 2022, meaning it did not capture the recent interest hikes from the Federal Reserve.

Fed confirms aggressive inflation mandate with biggest interest rate hike since 1994

The results revealed that concerns about overall returns and the rising cost of living were having the biggest impact on investor sentiment at present, which has tipped to a majority bearish stance (57%). Back in the last instalment in November 2021, only 12% reported that their clients were bearish with the majority (41%) holding a bullish outlook. This has now dropped to just 7%.

In the section covering long-term trends, advisers had also revised their growth expectations down from the previous study, with 41% of them saying they expect equity returns to be lower than historical averages over the next five years, down nearly 20% on November's results.

Expectations for higher volatility, rates and inflation and more disruptions from geopolitical issues had increased, with the latter pushed up by the war in Ukraine and the global response to Russia's invasion.

Near term, these were not the biggest concerns among clients, although they all likely contribute to it.

Capital loss was the biggest risk advisers reported from their clients (60%), surpassing rising inflation and interest rates.

Doug Abbott, head of UK intermediary at Schroders, said that this was an interesting result given how much noise there has been in markets regarding the latter two topics.

He said that the results may have been slightly skewed by the demographics of the clients, "which are probably older, they are probably wealthier, they are probably less impacted by things like mortgage rate increases".

Still, he said that the fears around capital loss were not mutually exclusive to interest rate and inflation factors, since they partially drive concerns about levels of returns.

"All these things are slightly interrelated," he said.

Another key statistic from the survey are the real implications the cost of living crisis is having on investments.

Bank of England rate rise only pushing problems further down the line

69% of the respondents said that their clients will have to adjust their investment plans due to the cost of living crisis.

Abbott said that the crisis is "reducing people's ability to save because people are spending more every month".

Rising prices are challenging how far many will be able to go now, day-to-day and long-term in markets.

The results highlight the "return of market uncertainty, [which] will come as little surprise to anyone given the macroeconomic and geopolitical context that has characterised the year to date," Abbott said.

"As financial advisers seek to navigate this, they will be keen to identify ways in which they can mitigate against risks and capture market opportunities where they can for their clients."

The biannual survey has been running 2014 and this year 225 advisers took part, a record for the survey.

Related Topics

Author spotlight

Eve Maddock-Jones

View profile
More from Eve Maddock-Jones

LGIM expands Future World ESG range with two equity heavy funds

BlackRock's Nigel Bolton is betting on banks despite recession worries

More on Investment

Nigel Bolton of BlackRock Fundamental Equities
Investment

BlackRock's Nigel Bolton is betting on banks despite recession worries

Cautious on tech and consumer stocks

Eve Maddock-Jones
clock 20 June 2022 • 3 min read
Investment Week changes date for Fund Manager of the Year Awards due to travel strikes
Investment

Investment Week changes date for Fund Manager of the Year Awards due to travel strikes

Now takes place on 13 July

Katrina Lloyd
clock 13 June 2022 • 1 min read
Partner Content: Commodities - An effective hedge against inflation
Investment

Partner Content: Commodities - An effective hedge against inflation

Commodity prices are set to remain elevated yet the mining sector continues to be undervalued, says Capital Group’s Lisa Thompson

Capital Group
Capital Group
clock 13 June 2022 • 1 min read
Most read
01

Bank of England makes fifth consecutive interest rates hike

16 June 2022 • 1 min read
02

Close Brothers taps Sanlam and Rathbones for five senior hires

15 June 2022 • 1 min read
03

Industry Voice: Why Europe's energy security will come from new energy - not more fossil fuels

16 June 2022 • 7 min read
04

Chair of Lindsell Train warns of succession plan cost

15 June 2022 • 2 min read
05

Fed confirms aggressive inflation mandate with biggest interest rate hike since 1994

16 June 2022 • 3 min read
06

Leigh Day and Harcus Parker merge Woodford claims for 'unified front' against Link

15 June 2022 • 2 min read
06 Jul
United Kingdom
Award

Women in Financial Advice Awards 2022

Register now
Trustpilot