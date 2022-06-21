AssetCo continues shopping spree with acquisition of SVM Asset Management

£10.7m total consideration

James Baxter-Derrington
clock • 2 min read
SVM Asset Management co-founder Margaret Lawson
Image:

SVM Asset Management co-founder Margaret Lawson

AssetCo has reached an agreement to acquire Edinburgh-based SVM Asset Management for a total consideration of £10.7m, marking its sixth purchase since Martin Gilbert took the chair last year.

Founded in 1990 by Margaret Lawson and Colin McLean, the fund manager holds £586m in assets under management across five open-ended funds and an investment trust.

Subject to completion, AssetCo will purchase the group through the issue of up to £9m of 1% fixed rate unsecured convertible loan notes in itself, plus a further £1.7m in cash, to be paid on completion.

AssetCo delivers pre-tax loss of £2.6m following acquisition spree

The notes may be converted into ordinary shares in AssetCo at an effective issue price of £14.50, or will be repaid on 31 December 2023.

Gilbert, along with deputy chair Peter McKellar, and listed equity platform River and Mercantile CEO Alex Hoctor-Duncan, will join the board of SVM on completion.

McLean will become a director of AssetCo's Scottish business, while Lawson will continue in her role as manager, as will global and UK investment director Neil Veitch and European investment manager Hugh Cuthbert.

The purchase will bring AssetCo's listed equity fund AUM to £3.5bn, and the firm has cited "significant opportunities to enhance the distribution and marketing of SVM's existing funds", adding it would broaden the product offering.

SVM will also "spearhead" AssetCo's Edinburgh asset management hub, as this acquisition brings the Scottish AUM to £800m.

Gilbert said he was "immensely proud" to be building this hub and described SVM as a "well-regarded fund management firm with a recognised investment style and a very strong investment track record".

FCA approves AssetCo takeover of River and Mercantile

McLean added: "When I set up SVM our aim was to leverage quality research and strong fundamentals to underpin our independent thinking and deliver great investor value. I believe that our performance over the years demonstrates that we have been able to achieve this.

"I am pleased that with the backing of AssetCo we will be able to continue to build our focus on, and relationships with, existing clients, creating greater value for them, whilst also broadening our client base and growing assets."

Related Topics

James Baxter-Derrington
Author spotlight

James Baxter-Derrington

View profile
More from James Baxter-Derrington

Former Woodford fund drops 17% on Rutherford liquidation

BlackRock targets energy transition with infrastructure strategy

More on Companies

PE-backed firm led by ex-Quilter FP boss to acquire Beaufort Group
Companies

PE-backed firm led by ex-Quilter FP boss to acquire Beaufort Group

Buy-and-build strategy

Ayesha Venkataraman
clock 20 June 2022 • 2 min read
Columbia Threadneedle said this was a “significant milestone"
Companies

BMO EMEA to be rebranded as Columbia Threadneedle Investments

Follows £615m acquisition

Melanie Boulton
clock 17 June 2022 • 1 min read
Paul Hogarth of Tatton Asset Management
Companies

Tatton Asset Management sets sights on £1.7bn growth next year

First year of the 'Roadmap to Growth’ agenda

Eve Maddock-Jones
clock 15 June 2022 • 2 min read
Most read
01

Bank of England makes fifth consecutive interest rates hike

16 June 2022 • 1 min read
02

Close Brothers taps Sanlam and Rathbones for five senior hires

15 June 2022 • 1 min read
03

Tilney Smith & Williamson rebrands to Evelyn Partners

14 June 2022 • 1 min read
04

Industry Voice: Why Europe's energy security will come from new energy - not more fossil fuels

16 June 2022 • 7 min read
05

Chair of Lindsell Train warns of succession plan cost

15 June 2022 • 2 min read
06

Fed confirms aggressive inflation mandate with biggest interest rate hike since 1994

16 June 2022 • 3 min read
06 Jul
United Kingdom
Award

Women in Financial Advice Awards 2022

Register now
Trustpilot