PE-backed firm led by ex-Quilter FP boss to acquire Beaufort Group

Buy-and-build strategy

clock • 2 min read
PE-backed firm led by ex-Quilter FP boss to acquire Beaufort Group

New advice and wealth management firm Solomon Capital Holdings has agreed acquire national advice network Beaufort Group for an undisclosed sum, according to the firm.

The deal, subject to regulatory approval, is the first stage of as strategy to build a national advice business, serving in excess of 50,000 clients, it said. 

The initial acquisition includes full ownership of the financial planning firm, Beaufort Financial, and its discretionary fund management (DFM) firm, YOU Asset Management (YOU), both of which will retain their own brand identities and control over day-to-day operations, Solomon said.

Following completion of the deal, Beaufort Group CEO Derrick Dunne and co-chair Simon Goldthorpe will join the executive team at Solomon. Goldthorpe will become vice chairman.

Beaufort Financial joined Beaufort Group in July 2018, and its DFM arm rebranded from Beaufort Investment to YOU last year. YOU has over £1.4bn in funds under management and offers a series of active, income, enhanced passive and ethical model portfolios as well as its own multi-asset blend funds.

Solomon Capital Holdings was founded by former Quilter Financial Planning CEO Andy Thompson and CFO Darren Sharkey last year, aiming to create a technology-enabled national advice business providing holistic and hybrid advice. The business is backed by private equity firm JC Flowers & Co.

Thompson said: "Over the years, Simon, Derrick, Andrew Bennett and the team have built tremendously successful businesses in Beaufort Financial and YOU, earning great reputations in the process.

"The complimentary businesses provide a significant and strong set of foundations on which we can build, with a shared vision for the future. The talented professionals they employ and the proposition they have developed is second to none."

Goldthorpe said: "The deal with Solomon is a positive, natural and planned next step for the business and one about which we are extremely excited. We partnered with Solomon because the quality and vision of its leadership team, combined with the strength and track record of its financial backer, will provide us with the platform to set new standards in how financial advice is delivered in the UK."

Related Topics

Author spotlight

Ayesha Venkataraman

View profile
More from Ayesha Venkataraman

Aviva Investors launches its first MPS

Vanguard appoints new head of multi-asset solutions in Europe

More on Companies

SVM Asset Management co-founder Margaret Lawson
Companies

AssetCo continues shopping spree with acquisition of SVM Asset Management

£10.7m total consideration

James Baxter-Derrington
James Baxter-Derrington
clock 21 June 2022 • 2 min read
Columbia Threadneedle said this was a “significant milestone"
Companies

BMO EMEA to be rebranded as Columbia Threadneedle Investments

Follows £615m acquisition

Melanie Boulton
clock 17 June 2022 • 1 min read
Paul Hogarth of Tatton Asset Management
Companies

Tatton Asset Management sets sights on £1.7bn growth next year

First year of the 'Roadmap to Growth’ agenda

Eve Maddock-Jones
clock 15 June 2022 • 2 min read
Most read
01

Bank of England makes fifth consecutive interest rates hike

16 June 2022 • 1 min read
02

Close Brothers taps Sanlam and Rathbones for five senior hires

15 June 2022 • 1 min read
03

Industry Voice: Why Europe's energy security will come from new energy - not more fossil fuels

16 June 2022 • 7 min read
04

Chair of Lindsell Train warns of succession plan cost

15 June 2022 • 2 min read
05

Fed confirms aggressive inflation mandate with biggest interest rate hike since 1994

16 June 2022 • 3 min read
06

Leigh Day and Harcus Parker merge Woodford claims for 'unified front' against Link

15 June 2022 • 2 min read
06 Jul
United Kingdom
Award

Women in Financial Advice Awards 2022

Register now
Trustpilot