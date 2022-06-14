Aegon issues fifth distribution as property fund wind-up approaches anniversary

Some funds have been retained in order to finance commitments to “ongoing asset management initiatives”.
Aegon Property Income is set to return a further £18m to investors as managers continue to offload the remaining assets.

As part of the fifth pro-rata distribution, around 12% of the value of the funds as at 31 May 2022 will be returned, with investors set to receive their share on or around 30 June 2022.

LGIM's Crossley: Shunning open-ended property funds is a 'travesty' for investors

Since the last distribution, managers have sold four assets for a value of £20.35m with one further property under offer. Another six remain in the market, valued at around £51.5m, while the final £56m will enter the market in the latter half of the year.

This distribution will reach investors near the first anniversary of the fund's closure, with the initial announcement made on 9 July 2021 and the fund closing one month later.

