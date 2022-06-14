Foresight Sustainable Forestry seeks to raise £76.8m

The investment company is seeking to raise £76.8m for 22 UK forestry and afforestation assets

The company said 14 properties, totalling 6,500 hectares and worth £43.2m of deployment opportunity are available to FSF under exclusivity.

Another eight properties, which cover over 3,000 hectares and worth £33.7m in deployment opportunity, are under an 'exclusive option to buy agreement' the company has in place with the Foresight Inheritance Tax fund , which is valid until the end of this year.

In total, the pipeline is split into 46% afforestation, 31% forestry and the final 23% in mixed forestry and afforestation assets.

FSF is also looking to further increase the size of its portfolio with 23 potential acquisition opportunities which span over 14,500 hectares with over £73m deployment opportunity.

The company's largest shareholder, Blackmead Infrastructure, has already committed to subscribe for up to 29.99% of the new ordinary shares.

The offer for subscription is expected to close on 23 June.

FSF co-fund managers, Robert Guest and Richard Kelly, commented: "As the London Stock Exchange's first natural capital investment company, we are thrilled to have been able to build an attractive portfolio of both afforestation and forestry assets ahead of the six to nine months originally envisaged.

"There is a very active market for UK afforestation sites in particular and we have developed a large, exciting pipeline of likely and potential deals. Further capital will allow us to significantly increase the impact of the Company through additional carbon sequestration and to further the supply of much-needed sustainable UK timber, whilst also continuing to provide wider societal benefits."

This issue and subscription offer follows the company's full deployment of its IPO proceedings of £130m having just completed its acquisition of Coed Doethie, an afforestation site located in Ceredigion, Wales, spanning 115 hectares, yesterday (13 June).