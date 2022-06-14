Foresight reopens FW Technology EIS fund

Launches new prospectus

At the time of writing, the fund has raised in excess of £50m and made 44 investments of which 14 are follow-on investments.
At the time of writing, the fund has raised in excess of £50m and made 44 investments of which 14 are follow-on investments.

Foresight Group, the £8.7bn listed infrastructure and private equity investment manager, has reopened the Foresight Williams Technology EIS fund for investment with a new prospectus.

The fund aims to provide investors with a portfolio of early-stage companies with high growth potential, developing innovative technologies across a range of sectors, with a focus on hardware technology and industrial software. 

"We are proud of the way that the FWT EIS strategy has evolved over the last five years from a new and unproven strategy to one which is well established in the market and beginning to deliver exits to its investors," said Andrew Bloxam, director at Foresight. 

The FTW EIS fund launched in November 2016 in collaboration with Williams Advanced Engineering (WAE), a technology and engineering business. 

At the time of writing, the fund had raised in excess of £50m and made 44 investments, of which 14 are follow-on investments.

This week, Investment Week reported that Foresight Group had acquired Downing's technology ventures division, including the management of Downing's Venture Capital trust and Enterprise Investment Scheme businesses.

