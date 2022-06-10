US inflation up to 8.6% in May

Food and fuel prices among the big risers

clock • 3 min read
US inflation rises after a dip in April
Image:

US inflation rises after a dip in April

The US Consumer Price Index (CPI) hit 1% in May, jumping from 0.3% the previous month, data from the US Bureau of Labor Statistics revealed.

Over the last 12 months, the all items index increased 8.6% before seasonal adjustment, rising more than the 8.3% expected.

In their release, the Bureau said that shelter, gasoline and food price were the big risers, with the energy index rising 3.9% alone.

"What an ugly CPI print," said Seema Shah, chief strategist at principal global investors. "Not only was it higher than expected on almost all fronts, pressures were clearly evident in the stickier parts of the market."          

US Federal Reserve makes first 0.5% interest rate hike since 2000

Inflation has been rising across various economies, initially driven by the supply chain issues created by the pandemic and frequent lockdowns but the outbreak of war in Ukraine sent energy prices rocketing as Russia's go-to supplies became unusable.

Back in April the rate of inflation dipped and many hoped it would be the start of a declining trend. But this has not been the case and Richard Carter, head of fixed interest research at Quilter Cheviot, said it was "never going to be" so.

However, not everyone was so down on the results.

Joseph Little, global chief strategist at HSBC Asset Management, said that he thinks US inflation "has now peaked" although the data is going to remain "a bit noisy" over the coming months.

The strategist said that the big question for investors now is how quickly inflation will return to more normal levels.

While the "cooling-off period is likely to take some time", Little said that by the end of the year he expects US headline inflation to "still be above 6%" and it will not come down to 4% until Q2 2023.

But, in the interim the high levels of inflation are having a very real, day-to-day affect on the cost of living.

Carter said "today's reading shows just how precarious the situation is".

"Inflation has had a profound impact to date and will continue to make life difficult for many over the coming months.

"In the US, gas prices on the forecourt are around the $5 a gallon mark, highlighting just how it is impacting everyday people and the dollar in their pocket."

At the same time the cost of living is rising US jobless claims were also higher than expected, according to recent data.

US unemployment claims increased from 27,000 to 229,000 in the week ended June 4. This was up on the previous week's level, which was revised up by 2,000 from 200,000 to 202,000.

Investors demand for UCITS drops 4.5%

All of this amounts to more pressure on the Federal Reserve to step and try and limit the rising inflation.

The Fed previously raised interest rates by 0.5% for the first time since 2000 in May, but even more rate hikes have already been priced into markets.

Carter said they now "nailed on to raise rates by 50bps next week.

"However, with fears of economic slowdown growing louder and global growth stagnating, it faces an awfully difficult task of ensuring the economy has a soft landing."

He added that the volatility which had persisted since the start of the year is likely to become even "more entrenched" over the coming months first, adding that until inflation comes under control investors need to be "patient when identifying potential opportunities".

 

 

 

Related Topics

Author spotlight

Eve Maddock-Jones

View profile
More from Eve Maddock-Jones

Peel Hunt: New UK IPOs are down along with our revenue

DWS doubles down on ESG commitments despite greenwashing scandal

More on Economics

Johann Plé, Axa Investment Managers
Economics

Event Voice: Your Question Answered by Johann Plé at the Fixed Income Market Event

Johann Plé
clock 09 June 2022 • 7 min read
Growth in the UK is slowing down amid persisting supply chain shortages and rising inflation.
Economics

OECD: UK growth will hit zero in 2023

Worst in G20 bar Russia

Melanie Boulton
clock 08 June 2022 • 1 min read
“Changes in fiscal, monetary, climate and debt policy are needed to counter capital misallocation and inequality,” World Bank president David Malpass said.
Economics

World Bank: 'Considerable' risk of stagflation

Growth forecast slashed

James Baxter-Derrington
James Baxter-Derrington
clock 08 June 2022 • 1 min read
Most read
01

Credit Suisse faces potential takeover from State Street - reports

09 June 2022 • 1 min read
02

Pictet AM warns of recession within two years and backs web3.0

07 June 2022 • 2 min read
03

Industry Voice: Navigating a Challenging Environment for Growth Stocks

06 June 2022 • 3 min read
04

Vanguard expands 'LifeStrategy' brand into model portfolios

06 June 2022 • 1 min read
05

Industry Voice: PIMCO Asset Allocation Outlook

06 June 2022 • 2 min read
06

Link Fund Solutions sued again over Woodford collapse

06 June 2022 • 2 min read
14 Jun
United Kingdom
Conference

Fixed Income Market Focus - June 2022

Register now
Trustpilot