US inflation up to 8.6% in May

Over the last 12 months, the all items index increased 8.6% before seasonal adjustment, rising more than the 8.3% expected.

In their release, the Bureau said that shelter, gasoline and food price were the big risers, with the energy index rising 3.9% alone.

"What an ugly CPI print," said Seema Shah, chief strategist at principal global investors. "Not only was it higher than expected on almost all fronts, pressures were clearly evident in the stickier parts of the market."

Inflation has been rising across various economies, initially driven by the supply chain issues created by the pandemic and frequent lockdowns but the outbreak of war in Ukraine sent energy prices rocketing as Russia's go-to supplies became unusable.

Back in April the rate of inflation dipped and many hoped it would be the start of a declining trend. But this has not been the case and Richard Carter, head of fixed interest research at Quilter Cheviot, said it was "never going to be" so.

However, not everyone was so down on the results.

Joseph Little, global chief strategist at HSBC Asset Management, said that he thinks US inflation "has now peaked" although the data is going to remain "a bit noisy" over the coming months.

The strategist said that the big question for investors now is how quickly inflation will return to more normal levels.

While the "cooling-off period is likely to take some time", Little said that by the end of the year he expects US headline inflation to "still be above 6%" and it will not come down to 4% until Q2 2023.

But, in the interim the high levels of inflation are having a very real, day-to-day affect on the cost of living.

Carter said "today's reading shows just how precarious the situation is".

"Inflation has had a profound impact to date and will continue to make life difficult for many over the coming months.

"In the US, gas prices on the forecourt are around the $5 a gallon mark, highlighting just how it is impacting everyday people and the dollar in their pocket."

At the same time the cost of living is rising US jobless claims were also higher than expected, according to recent data.

US unemployment claims increased from 27,000 to 229,000 in the week ended June 4. This was up on the previous week's level, which was revised up by 2,000 from 200,000 to 202,000.

All of this amounts to more pressure on the Federal Reserve to step and try and limit the rising inflation.

The Fed previously raised interest rates by 0.5% for the first time since 2000 in May, but even more rate hikes have already been priced into markets.

Carter said they now "nailed on to raise rates by 50bps next week.

"However, with fears of economic slowdown growing louder and global growth stagnating, it faces an awfully difficult task of ensuring the economy has a soft landing."

He added that the volatility which had persisted since the start of the year is likely to become even "more entrenched" over the coming months first, adding that until inflation comes under control investors need to be "patient when identifying potential opportunities".