Johnson pledges 'ownership revolution' with new mortgage rules

Johnson's speech on the cost of living focused mainly on reforms to housing that he hoped would push home ownership from their record lows. The prime minister condemned figures revealing only 31% of millennials can afford their own home,

The prime minister noted that taken together with the funds already committed, the government had now pledged £37bn to help with the cost of living. He added that the "bulk" of upcoming support in the cost of living crisis will be targeted to vulnerable.

On inflation, Johnson said: "We will get through it, just as we got through the far greater challenge of Covid".

Despite his pledges, he warned against too much government spending, arguing that "you have to be careful not to add inflationary pressure" and "fan the flames further".

Nevertheless, Johnson was confident that inflationary pressures could be overcome, stating that "the great supercharged, ultra-green marine propulsion units of the UK economy is stronger".

The prime minister also spent some time discussing Ukraine, both in terms of its impact on inflation and the broader conflict, where he reasoned that "to encourage a bad peace in Ukraine is to encourage Putin".

Johnson then went on to hint that tax cuts were coming, describing the highest taxes in 70 years as an "aberration" and adding "that burden must come down". However, he declined to give concrete promises on any future tax cuts.

More generous tax breaks for investment in capital, innovation and people are expected to be in the upcoming Autumn Budget, and the government is facing pressure to bring forward the planned 1% cut in income tax, which is currently scheduled for 2024.

He then stated that he would cut the cost of transport by focusing on closing manned ticket booths in railway stations, as he had done as Mayor of London with the London Underground.

Housing

Johnson announced a "comprehensive review of the mortgage market, reporting back this autumn", which would examine how we can lower deposits on mortgages and "what our mortgage industry can learn from around the world".

Right to buy is also set to be reformed, with a proposed extension to housing association property. Johnson noted that while 1.6 million people live in council housing, 2.5 million live in houses belonging to housing associations.

Johnson pledged a "one to one replacement of every social housing property sold", which negates a key criticism of previous versions of the scheme.

Johnson also noted that the housing support budget had reached £30bn annually and was predicted to reach £50bn by 2050. Therefore, he announced that the 1.5 million working people on housing benefits would now be able to put it towards their mortgage, while the government was also exploring discounting and help to buy ISAs from universal credit eligibility rules.

Johnson also admitted that he would likely not hit his manifesto target of building 300,000 new homes a year by 2025, adding "I can't give you a cast-iron guarantee we are going to get to a number in a particular year."