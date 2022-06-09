ECB signals first interest rate hike in a decade

25 basis points from July

clock • 2 min read
The central bank will also be halting its bond buying programme early next month.
Image:

The central bank will also be halting its bond buying programme early next month.

The European Central Bank (ECB) will be raising key interest rates by 25 basis points at its July monetary policy meeting, marking the first interest rate hike in over a decade.

The ECB said it also expects to raise rates in September by a "larger increment" if the current inflation outlook does not improve. Beyond September, it anticipates that "a gradual but sustained path of further increases in interest rates will be appropriate".

"In the meantime, the Governing Council decided to leave the interest rate on the main refinancing operations and the interest rates on the marginal lending facility and the deposit facility unchanged at 0.00%, 0.25% and -0.50% respectively," the ECB said after the governing council met in Amsterdam. 

The central bank will also be halting its bond buying programme early next month while continuing to reinvest until at least the end of 2024. 

"The European Central Bank (ECB) is in a challenging position, with inflation extremely high, growth slowing and the labour market tightening. We now see euro area recession risk as high as 60 per cent for the second half of 2023," said Hetal Mehta, senior European economist at LGIM.

"As a result, unusual steps have been taken to clarify the short term interest rate path, but the pressure is on from more hawkish members to move at a faster pace." 

The ECB also published its new staff projections for growth and inflation. Inflation projections were revised up to 6.8% in 2022 and 3.5% in 2023, while the key medium-term inflation projection showed inflation above target at 2.1% in 2024.

European investors see hawkish central banks as greatest threat to equities

Fidelity's global macroeconomist Anna Stupnytska said "too much too soon could be a riskier strategy" for the ECB in light of a "weakening growth backdrop as well as the risk of peripheral spread fragmentation".

"We believe it will be difficult for the ECB to execute a rapid return of policy rates into positive territory given the growth and fragmentation constraints and the tightening path will be less steep and shorter than what is currently implied by market pricing," she said. 

"While a new spread management tool might help prevent spread fragmentation, it will not be a silver bullet as will likely bring a new set of issues for the ECB, including moral hazard."

 

Related Topics

Author spotlight

Valeria Martinez

View profile
More from Valeria Martinez

VH Global Sustainable Energy to launch £150m proceed raise

iShares: Inflows to fixed income ETPs reach highest level since April 2021

More on Markets

Rates ETPs hit a monthly record in May ($26bn), continuing the month-on-month surge that began in February.
Markets

iShares: Inflows to fixed income ETPs reach highest level since April 2021

$35bn to credit ETPs in May

Valeria Martinez
clock 09 June 2022 • 1 min read
Gensler stressed that the plans were still in early stages and that the agency would listen to concerns.
Markets

SEC chairman Gary Gensler unveils plans to revamp US stock market rules

'We can do better for retail investors’

Valeria Martinez
clock 09 June 2022 • 2 min read
While developed market growth is set to stall, chief strategist at Pictet Asset Management Luca Paolini argued emerging markets would offer "double-digit opportunities"
Markets

Pictet AM warns of recession within two years and backs web3.0

'Reconfigure the investment landscape'

Melanie Boulton
clock 07 June 2022 • 2 min read
Most read
01

Credit Suisse faces potential takeover from State Street - reports

09 June 2022 • 1 min read
02

Pictet AM warns of recession within two years and backs web3.0

07 June 2022 • 2 min read
03

Industry Voice: Navigating a Challenging Environment for Growth Stocks

06 June 2022 • 3 min read
04

Vanguard expands 'LifeStrategy' brand into model portfolios

06 June 2022 • 1 min read
05

Industry Voice: PIMCO Asset Allocation Outlook

06 June 2022 • 2 min read
06

Link Fund Solutions sued again over Woodford collapse

06 June 2022 • 2 min read
14 Jun
United Kingdom
Conference

Fixed Income Market Focus - June 2022

Register now
Trustpilot