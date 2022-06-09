Credit Suisse faces potential takeover from State Street - reports

For CHF 9 per share

Elliot Gulliver-Needham
1 min read
The report noted that the takeover could see Credit Suisse's upper management replaced with executives from State Street.
Credit Suisse is reportedly facing a takeover bid from US financial group State Street.

The potential bid was first reported yesterday by Swiss newsblog Inside Paradeplatz, which cited an "insider in Zurich" claiming State Street was planning an "imminent" and "friendly" takeover of Credit Suisse.

The bid reportedly valued Credit Suisse at CHF 9 (£7.35) per share, 34% above the bank's current share price of CHF 6.72 (£5.48).

This would value Credit Suisse at CHF 23bn (£18.8bn), which is close to State Street's current valuation of $25.3bn (£20.2bn).

The reports from Inside Paradeplatz noted that Credit Suisse "would probably become a subsidiary of State Street, with a focus on Swiss universal banking and global private banking". It added that the takeover could see the bank's upper management replaced with executives from State Street.

SEC chairman Gary Gensler unveils plans to revamp US stock market rules

Credit Suisse declined to comment, instead pointing to an interview with its CEO Thomas Gottstein last month where he said: "We have a total focus on our strategy. We are at a valuation now where we have a lot of upside. If we deliver on our strategy, then our share price will follow and that is what we are focused on."

State Street added: "We are not going to respond to an earlier news report. As we have previously discussed, we are focused on our pending acquisition of Brown Brothers Harriman's investors services business."

The report comes as Credit Suisse said yesterday (8 June) that it expected to lose money in this quarter, due to factors such as Russia's invasion of Ukraine, rising interest rates and customer flows.

Elliot Gulliver-Needham
