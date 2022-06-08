Managed Funds Association accuses LME of 'conflict of interest' during nickel turmoil

It made particular note of the “inadequacy of LME’s pre-trade controls”, which it argued “exacerbated the market disorder” and led to the eventual trade cancellations.

MFA, which represents $2.6trn across more than 150 members from the global hedge fund and alternative asset management industry, submitted the letter of complaint today (8 June), arguing that the exchange "failed to perform its regulatory functions".

It made particular note of the "inadequacy of LME's pre-trade controls", which it argued "exacerbated the market disorder" and led to the eventual trade cancellations.

The complaint also argued that LME could have prevented the market disorder had it acted sooner, but failed to take timely action, resulting in a lack of protection for investors.

MFA added that the decision to cancel trades furthered market disorder and "led to legal uncertainty and unmitigated exposure…for many market participants".

It accused the exchange of failing to manage a "clear conflict of interest", arguing the cancellation showed the LME was "inappropriately seeking to protect its affiliate", choosing the body over its "regulatory obligations to afford proper protection to investors".

"MFA is of the view that LME failed to manage a clear conflict of interest between that of investors in nickel and the interests of its affiliates, as is required under paragraph 4(2)(ea) of the schedule," it argued. "Further, MFA believes that, by acting to protect the solvency of the distressed participants, LME was not acting ‘with honesty, integrity and independence of mind', as required by paragraph 2A(2) of the schedule."

It requested that, among other measures, LME: adjust its dynamic price-banding limits and no-cancellation range to enable greater effectiveness; review and limit the circumstances under which it may cancel trades; develop a transparency protocol committing the exchange to early disclosure when considering price adjustments; appoint independent directors; and provide regular training for market participants.

The move adds to the legal claims filed by US hedge fund Elliott Management and market maker Jane Street, suing LME for $456m and $15.3m respectively.

A spokesperson for LME said: "We note the recent letter from the Managed Funds Association, which will be managed via the LME's complaint procedures. We are committed to ensuring that the actions of all participants in respect of the nickel trading suspension (including the LME itself) are fully reviewed, which will include separate reviews by both the FCA and Bank of England, as well as an independent review commissioned by the LME - further details of which will follow later this month.

"As the world's leading industrial metals exchange, the LME has an important role to play in ensuring the market is fair and orderly for all those who wish to participate. In the LME's view the nickel market in the early hours of 8 March 2022 had become disorderly and the LME took the decision, in consultation with LME Clear, to suspend trading in all nickel contracts with effect from 08:15 UK time and to cancel all trades executed after 00:00 UK time on 8 March in order to take the market back to the last point in time at which the LME could be confident that the market was operating in an orderly way.

"At all times the LME, and LME Clear, sought to act in the interests of the market as a whole."