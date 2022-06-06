Vanguard expands 'LifeStrategy' brand into model portfolios

MPS Classic and MPS Global

Vanguard has today expanded its popular ‘LifeStrategy’ brand into two ranges of model portfolios, the Vanguard LifeStrategy MPS Classic and MPS Global.

Vanguard LifeStrategy is one of the UK's best selling fund ranges, having seen more than £36bn of investment. The new launch means that advisers will now have the option to hold LifeStrategy in a model portfolio format.

The LifeStrategy MPS range each consist of five model portfolios based on underlying index funds at varying risk levels, similar to the LifeStrategy funds. This range varies from 20% equities to 100%.

MPS Classic also has a tilt towards the UK in both the equity (25%) and fixed income (35%) segments, with the rest of the portfolio market-capitalisation weighted. The MPS Global range forgoes this UK tilt, instead being based solely on market-capitalisation.

HSBC closes $33m Far East UCITS ETF

The combined OCF and portfolio management fee will vary across the risk levels of the model portfolios, ranging from 0.23% for 20% equity composition, to 0.21% on 100% equity composition within the MPS Classic.

These new portfolios are available via the Transact, Aviva and StandardLife platforms, alongside Vanguard's existing LifeTarget model portfolio range, and are set to be rolled out to a number of adviser platforms throughout the coming year.

Neil Cowell, head of UK intermediary distribution at Vanguard, said: "Since its launch in 2011, LifeStrategy has formed the bedrock of many financial advisers' centralised investment propositions, resulting in over 4,000 adviser firms using the range to deliver low cost, broadly diversified, uncomplicated, multi-asset investing to their clients.

"We are delighted to be able to now offer the range in model portfolio format as part of our ongoing commitment to supporting financial advisers. Our LifeStrategy MPS Classic and LifeStrategy MPS Global model portfolios are designed to give advisers the choice of wrapper and asset allocation that best meet their needs and preferences."

