Vanguard appoints new head of multi-asset solutions in Europe

In his new role, Zingg will be responsible for Vanguard's European multi-asset product range and its further development, dividing his time between London and Zurich.

He will report to Rick Vassell, head of Vanguard's portfolio review department team, which oversees, evaluates and develops the funds and ETFs on offer.

Vassell said: "Multi-asset solutions work for IFAs and end investors alike, and we want to further strengthen the strategic opportunity in this field. Andreas Zingg brings a wealth of expertise and international experience.

"His knowledge from both the product and sales side will be of huge benefit in this position, which in turn plays an integral part of Vanguard's future multi-asset product and solutions offering."

Zingg joined Vanguard in 2016, first as head of ETF distribution in Europe, followed by his current role as country head and managing officer of Vanguard Investments Switzerland, which will be led by Simone Rosti, head of Italy and Southern Europe, until a replacement is found.

He began his career as project manager with McKinsey & Co in Zurich, where he was responsible for leading projects with a particular focus on the areas of corporate strategy, business transformation and distribution strategies for clients in the financial sector. Zingg then spent three years at UBS Asset Management and almost six at BlackRock where he was head of iShares sales for the German-speaking Switzerland, followed by the MENA region.

In December last year, Vanguard launched a range of active multi-asset funds managed according to a "strict" investment philosophy focusing on four key sustainability principles including a commitment to achieving net zero by 2050.