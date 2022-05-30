iM Global Partner appoints WHEB AM manager of sustainable Europe fund

WHEB AM managing partner George Latham, who said the firm was “excited” to take on management of the fund.

London-based WHEB Asset Management will take on the Article 9 iMGP Sustainable Europe fund from Zadig Asset Management, with the firm's investment team jointly managing the product.

The impact investor achieved B-Corp status in May 2016 and focuses on mid- to large-cap firms with products and services designed as solutions to sustainability challenges.

WHEB AM managing partner George Latham said the firm was "excited" to take on management of the fund and pointed to the near-two-decade history of the team.

"The team at WHEB has pioneered and evolved the way we invest in companies which are solving sustainability challenges for positive impact," he said. "We are really looking forward to working in partnership with iM Global Partner to make WHEB's investment strategy available as a European equity portfolio."

CEO and founder of iM Global Partner, Philippe Couvrecelle, said the company was "delighted" to work with a "pioneer in impact investing", while Jamie Hammond, CEO UK and head of international distribution, described WHEB AM as "one of the early and dedicated sustainable impact managers".

Hammond added: "I am delighted that they will become the new manager of the iMGP Sustainable Europe Fund and look forward to working with the WHEB team to bring their expertise to our international client base."