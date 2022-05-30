iM Global Partner appoints WHEB AM manager of sustainable Europe fund

iMGP Sustainable Europe

James Baxter-Derrington
clock • 1 min read
WHEB AM managing partner George Latham, who said the firm was “excited” to take on management of the fund.
Image:

WHEB AM managing partner George Latham, who said the firm was “excited” to take on management of the fund.

iM Global Partner has appointed WHEB Asset Management as the fund manager of its sustainable European offering, effective 1 July 2022.

London-based WHEB Asset Management will take on the Article 9 iMGP Sustainable Europe fund from Zadig Asset Management, with the firm's investment team jointly managing the product.

The impact investor achieved B-Corp status in May 2016 and focuses on mid- to large-cap firms with products and services designed as solutions to sustainability challenges.

iM Global Partner rebrands Luxembourg-based Oyster fund range

WHEB AM managing partner George Latham said the firm was "excited" to take on management of the fund and pointed to the near-two-decade history of the team.

"The team at WHEB has pioneered and evolved the way we invest in companies which are solving sustainability challenges for positive impact," he said. "We are really looking forward to working in partnership with iM Global Partner to make WHEB's investment strategy available as a European equity portfolio."

CEO and founder of iM Global Partner, Philippe Couvrecelle, said the company was "delighted" to work with a "pioneer in impact investing", while Jamie Hammond, CEO UK and head of international distribution, described WHEB AM as "one of the early and dedicated sustainable impact managers".

Hammond added: "I am delighted that they will become the new manager of the iMGP Sustainable Europe Fund and look forward to working with the WHEB team to bring their expertise to our international client base."

Related Topics

James Baxter-Derrington
Author spotlight

James Baxter-Derrington

View profile
More from James Baxter-Derrington

DWS chief resigns in wake of greenwashing raid

LGBT Great launches Top 100 Gamechangers 2022

More on ESG

This is not the first time DWS has faced allegations over this type of misconduct.
Companies

DWS chief resigns in wake of greenwashing raid

With effect 10 June

James Baxter-Derrington
James Baxter-Derrington
clock 01 June 2022 • 2 min read
Revenue increased overall by 46% to £88.6m
ESG

Impax AM's pre-tax profits more than double despite fossil fuel outperformance

Inflows of £2.5bn

Lauren Mason
Lauren Mason
clock 01 June 2022 • 2 min read
43 asset managers publish net-zero targets for 2050
ESG

43 asset managers publish net-zero targets for 2050

Vanguard commits 4% of AUM

Christopher Marchant
clock 31 May 2022 • 1 min read
Most read
01

Celebrating the fund’s three-year anniversary

26 May 2022 • 2 min read
02

River and Mercantile appoints Sym head of equities

25 May 2022 • 2 min read
03

Saker Nusseibeh: The ESG debate is guilty of muddled thinking

26 May 2022 • 3 min read
04

DWS and Deutsche Bank raided by police following whistleblower claims of greenwashing

31 May 2022 • 2 min read
05

Industry Voice: The London Stock Exchange's Voluntary Carbon Market - a vital new role for listed investment funds

30 May 2022 • 5 min read
06

Twitter investors sue Elon Musk for stock 'manipulation' during takeover bid

27 May 2022 • 1 min read
07 Jun
United Kingdom
Conference

Smarter Business Roadshow 2022

Register now
Trustpilot