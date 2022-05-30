MPs launch new inquiry into the role of the financial sector in the UK's net-zero transition

The EAC's remit is to examine how government departments' policies and programmes will affect both the environment and sustainable development.

The inquiry comes as, according to the EAC, few nation states and financial institutions are yet to make explicit commitments to phase out fossil fuels or be transparent regarding their exposure to fossil fuel investments.

The committee is calling on financial institutions that are signatories of the Glasgow Financial Alliance for Net Zero (GFANZ) to submit written evidence on decarbonisation initiatives and their impact by 5pm on Thursday 30th June 2022, as well as to make public statements about their policies on fossil fuel and investment in renewable energy technologies.

"Mobilising financial institutions to support decarbonisation of the economy, for instance through the work of the Glasgow Financial Alliance for Net Zero, has been a key feature of the UK's COP presidency," said Philip Dunne, environmental audit committee chair.

"A year on from when Mark Carney launched the GFANZ initiative, our committee is keen to explore how this work can be most effective at driving down global emissions. Collectively, the alliance represents nearly 40% of global private financial assets, and represents an enormous opportunity to influence meaningful action to cut emissions and support renewable energy generation."

Given the global reach and total assets covered by GFANZ initiatives, and the potentially pivotal role of UK financial institutions in supporting reductions in fossil fuel extraction, the EAC considers such initiatives as "crucial in determining whether the UK Government's carbon budgets and its net-zero target are likely to be met".

The GFANZ was launched at President Biden's climate summit in April 2021 by Mark Carney, UN special envoy for climate action and finance, and by November 2021 had over 450 financial firms from 45 countries, responsible for assets of over $130trn, as members.