'Welcome and overdue' reform to the UK listing regime

James Baxter-Derrington
The standard listing “has never been popular”, according to Delphine Currie, partner at Reed Smith
The standard listing “has never been popular”, according to Delphine Currie, partner at Reed Smith

This morning’s (26 May) discussion paper from the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) proposing reforms to the UK listing regime is both “welcome and overdue”, according to industry commentators.

Key among the proposals was doing away with the current premium and standard listings for companies to list on the UK markets, replacing them with a single set of criteria, with an ‘opt-in' model for additional obligations.

Managing director at Tilney Smith and Williamson - soon to be Evelyn Partners - Jason Hollands said the proposals aimed to make the UK market a "more attractive destination for high growth companies…by reducing cost and complexity".

FCA proposes single segment regime for listed companies

"The current premium segment eligibility includes items like a minimum revenue track record," he explained. "This can be hard for fast growing innovative companies to meet. A more flexible approach is therefore under consideration that leans into disclosure standards rather than rigid rules."

Charles Howarth, corporate partner at CMS, described the proposals as "quite a radical set of changes" and suggested further thought was needed to what changes would make the UK market "more attractive to high growth technology companies and international issuers".

"The standard listing has been seen primarily as the resort of companies that cannot quite meet the premium listing standards at IPO, many of which have expressed the aspiration to step up later," he said. "There is otherwise little attraction to a standard listing, which excludes FTSE index eligibility.

"Raising the threshold for requiring shareholder approval of significant transactions regime will help improve UK listed companies' competitiveness in international auctions, but the increase from 25% to 33% is rather modest."

While some have argued the FCA has "sold out" by attempting to remove the dual segments, Delphine Currie, partner at Reed Smith, noted that the standard listing "has never been popular".

"As at the end of Q1 2022, of the 14,000 securities listed in the standard segment, over 10,000 were debt securities and of the equity listings, the majority were secondary listings or listings of non-standard securities; only 30 commercial companies had their ordinary shares listed in the segment," she said.

Changes to FCA listing rules welcomed but government must 'address wrinkles'

Currie argued the abolition of the dual standards should be "welcomed by both companies and investors alike", highlighting the flexibility of the proposed regime and the enhanced disclosure regime.

"Investors will also take comfort from the suggestion that all companies will be required to have a sponsor, which has previously only been a requirement for companies on the premium segment," she added. "The FCA believes that the oversight and guidance provided by the sponsor relationship will be beneficial for all companies and investors are likely to agree with this."

